Monday, March 09, 2026 | 02:27 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Auto / Hyundai launches new Verna with 25 modifications: Check price, features

Hyundai launches new Verna with 25 modifications: Check price, features

Hyundai Motor India on Monday launched the updated Verna sedan with over 25 upgrades across design, tech, comfort and safety. Prices start at ₹10.98 lakh for the 1.5-litre MPi petrol variant

Hyundai Verna

Hyundai Verna features an upgraded exterior with a black chrome radiator grille, dual LED projector headlamps, revised front and rear bumpers and new 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels. (Photo: Hyundai Motor India)

Rahul Goreja New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 09 2026 | 2:26 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Hyundai Motor India on Monday launched an updated version of the Hyundai Verna sedan, introducing more than 25 changes across design, technology, safety and comfort features, the company said. 
The updated sedan features an upgraded exterior with a black chrome radiator grille, dual LED projector headlamps, revised front and rear bumpers and new 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels. The company said the model remains one of the widest sedans in the segment with a width of 1,765 mm and a wheelbase of 2,670 mm. 
"The new Hyundai Verna represents the essence of what a true car should be: stable, safe, performance-driven and premium. It is crafted for customers who seek refinement without compromise and performance without limits," said Tarun Garg, managing director and chief executive officer (CEO) of Hyundai Motor India.  ALSO READ: Hyundai Motor India reports 12.6% rise in Feb sales, exports jump 25%
 

Hyundai Verna 2026 price

The new Verna is priced from ₹10,98,400 (ex-showroom). The 1.5-litre MPi petrol variants are priced between ₹10.98 lakh and ₹17.15 lakh, depending on the transmission and trim level. The 1.5-litre turbo GDi petrol variants are priced between ₹16.28 lakh and ₹18.25 lakh (ex-showroom), the company said.
 

Hyundai Verna 2026: Specs and Features

The car is offered with two petrol engine options. The 1.5-litre MPi petrol comes with a six-speed manual or IVT automatic, while the 1.5-litre turbo GDi petrol is paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission (DCT). The turbo engine produces 160 PS of power and 253 Nm of torque, the company said.

Also Read

Oil over $100: How the Strait of Hormuz crisis is shaking the world economy

Oil over $100: How the Strait of Hormuz crisis is shaking the world economy

RBI bond issuance extension, government securities borrowing calendar, uniform pricing state bonds, multiple vs uniform auction method, long term bond yields India, commercial banks RBI request, central state bond supply pressure, 10 year benchmark b

10-yr G-sec yield softens in Feb as liquidity surplus jumped to ₹27 tn

crude oil, oil sector

G7 nations to consider emergency oil release amid global price surge

drones, millitary, army

Everything about India's long-range swarm attack drone Sheshnaag-150

Nitish Kumar, Nitish

As Nitish Kumar eyes Rajya Sabha seat, a look at the longest-serving CMs

 
Inside, the sedan gets dual 10.25-inch integrated screens for infotainment and digital instrumentation. Other features include a Bose eight-speaker audio system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, ventilated front seats, an electric sunroof and a smart trunk.
 
Safety features include Hyundai SmartSense Level-2 ADAS, seven airbags including a centre airbag, surround-view monitor, blind-spot view monitor, rain-sensing wipers, and a built-in dashcam.
 
The model is offered in seven colour options, including new shades Classy Blue and Titan Grey Matte.

More From This Section

Electric vehicle

India's electric vehicle sales revved up across categories in February

bajaj auto

Skill Ministry signs Flexi-MoU with Bajaj Auto for auto trainingpremium

BYD, BYD cars

India, China lead car exports worth billions of dollars to West Asia

Cars

Auto retail sector posts record sales at 2.41 mn units in February: Fada

Automobile, passenger vehicle

PV sales growth to slow to 3-5% in FY27, says India Ratings report

Topics : Hyundai Motor India Hyundai Verna BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 09 2026 | 2:19 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LiveFMGC Stock StodayFull List of T20 World Cup WinnersStock Market CrashGold-Silver Price TodayTop 10 Top Scorers in T20 World Cup 2026MWC 2026Delhi New L-GUK Halt Study VisaPersonal Finance