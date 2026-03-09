Hyundai launches new Verna with 25 modifications: Check price, features
Hyundai Motor India on Monday launched the updated Verna sedan with over 25 upgrades across design, tech, comfort and safety. Prices start at ₹10.98 lakh for the 1.5-litre MPi petrol variant
Rahul Goreja New Delhi
Hyundai Motor India on Monday launched an updated version of the Hyundai Verna sedan, introducing more than 25 changes across design, technology, safety and comfort features, the company said.
The updated sedan features an upgraded exterior with a black chrome radiator grille, dual LED projector headlamps, revised front and rear bumpers and new 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels. The company said the model remains one of the widest sedans in the segment with a width of 1,765 mm and a wheelbase of 2,670 mm.
"The new Hyundai Verna represents the essence of what a true car should be: stable, safe, performance-driven and premium. It is crafted for customers who seek refinement without compromise and performance without limits," said Tarun Garg, managing director and chief executive officer (CEO) of Hyundai Motor India.
Hyundai Verna 2026 price
The new Verna is priced from ₹10,98,400 (ex-showroom). The 1.5-litre MPi petrol variants are priced between ₹10.98 lakh and ₹17.15 lakh, depending on the transmission and trim level. The 1.5-litre turbo GDi petrol variants are priced between ₹16.28 lakh and ₹18.25 lakh (ex-showroom), the company said.
Hyundai Verna 2026: Specs and Features
The car is offered with two petrol engine options. The 1.5-litre MPi petrol comes with a six-speed manual or IVT automatic, while the 1.5-litre turbo GDi petrol is paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission (DCT). The turbo engine produces 160 PS of power and 253 Nm of torque, the company said.
Inside, the sedan gets dual 10.25-inch integrated screens for infotainment and digital instrumentation. Other features include a Bose eight-speaker audio system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, ventilated front seats, an electric sunroof and a smart trunk.
Safety features include Hyundai SmartSense Level-2 ADAS, seven airbags including a centre airbag, surround-view monitor, blind-spot view monitor, rain-sensing wipers, and a built-in dashcam.
The model is offered in seven colour options, including new shades Classy Blue and Titan Grey Matte.
First Published: Mar 09 2026 | 2:19 PM IST