India, China lead car exports worth billions of dollars to West Asia

The US-Israel war with Iran, which entered its seventh day on Friday, threatens to disrupt the shipment of vehicles from Asia to the West Asia, a major export market for Asian automakers.

Chinese, Indian, ​South Korean and Japanese automakers export cars worth billions of dollars to the West Asia through the Strait of Hormuz and shipping along the route has ground to a halt over fears ‌of attacks by Tehran.

CHINA

The West Asia is the second-largest overseas market for China-made vehicles and an increasingly important region for the Asian giant as it looks to offset weak demand at home.

Of the 8.32 million cars shipped overseas by Chinese automakers in 2025, 1.39 million, or one-sixth, were to Gulf countries like Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, according to the China Passenger Car Association.

Major car exporters include Chery Automobile, BYD, SAIC Motor, Changan Automobile and Geely.

China joint ventures of Kia, Hyundai Motor and Toyota Motor are also among the top 10 car exporters to the West Asia, according to data from Gasgoo Automotive Research Institute, China's largest supply chain platform.

INDIA

India exported $8.8 billion worth of cars in 2025, of which 25 per cent went to the West Asia, mainly Saudi Arabia, according to commercially ‌available customs data.

Hyundai Motor is most exposed with half its 2025 global shipments of $1.8 billion from India going to countries in the Gulf region.

Toyota, too, has a large exposure with about two-thirds, or more than $300 million, of its total India exports of $470 million last year going to the Middle East, according to the data.

Maruti Suzuki sends less than 15 per cent of its exports by value to the Gulf region, the data showed. Of its total exports of $3.2 billion in 2025, cars worth $457 million were shipped to the region.

Nissan Motor's exposure from India is about $318 million, or 38 per cent of its total exports ​in 2025, the data showed.

SOUTH KOREA

South Korea's total car exports by value in 2025 hit a record $72 billion, of which $5.3 billion ‌of vehicles were sent to the West Asia, up 2.8 per cent from 2024, according to the Korea International Trade Association.

Hyundai Motor's exports to the West Asia and Africa accounted for 8 per cent of its total wholesale sales in 2025 ​of 4.14 million ‌units. This adds up to about 317,000 cars that were shipped to the combined region.

Kia shipped 8 per cent of its 2025 wholesale sales ‌of 3.1 million units to the West Asia and Africa.

JAPAN

Toyota exported 320,699 vehicles from Japan to the West Asia in 2025, which was a 5.4 per cent increase over the previous year, according to data published by the company. This ‌made ​up just over ​15 per cent of the company's total exports of over 2 million units last year.

The automaker will produce nearly 40,000 fewer vehicles bound for West Asia markets due to logistical concerns stemming from the US-Israeli campaign against ‌Iran, the Nikkei reported.