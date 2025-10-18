Saturday, October 18, 2025 | 08:56 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / Auto / Maruti Suzuki to cross 50,000 Dhanteras deliveries; Hyundai up 20%

Maruti Suzuki to cross 50,000 Dhanteras deliveries; Hyundai up 20%

In the month following the GST relief, Maruti Suzuki has seen over 450,000 bookings and 325,000 retail sales, signalling strong post-reform demand

Shine Jacob Chennai
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 18 2025 | 8:54 PM IST

This Dhanteras has brought much-needed festive momentum for passenger vehicle (PV) majors such as Maruti Suzuki India and Hyundai Motor India, with sales surging on the back of GST 2.0 relief and renewed consumer enthusiasm.
 
Maruti Suzuki, the country’s largest carmaker by market share, is poised to record its highest-ever Dhanteras sales, crossing the 50,000-unit mark for the first time. On Saturday, the first day of Dhanteras, the company had delivered 38,500 vehicles by 6 pm and was expected to close the day at around 41,000 — compared to 42,000 deliveries over two days last year, which had been its previous best.
   
“We have almost reached 38,500 deliveries. On Saturday, we may touch 41,000 deliveries. We expect another 10,000 customers to take delivery on Sunday. Showrooms are going to be open tonight,” said Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer (Marketing and Sales), Maruti Suzuki India.
 
The auspicious Dhanteras period began at 12:18 pm on Saturday and extends till 1:51 pm on Sunday. “Last year, we had 42,000 deliveries. This year, we expect to cross the 50,000 mark. Customers are coming after the GST 2.0 magic,” Banerjee said. “Crossing the 50,000 mark itself is a huge landmark. Many dealers had three or four pundits, and customers were asked to select their preferred slot,” he added.

Hyundai Motor India also reported strong festive traction. “This year, Dhanteras deliveries are spread across multiple days because it falls on a Saturday. We are witnessing strong customer demand, with deliveries expected to be around 14,000 units — approximately 20 per cent higher than last year. The positive momentum is driven by the festive spirit, a buoyant market environment, and the encouraging impact of GST 2.0 reforms,” said Tarun Garg, Whole-time Director and Chief Operating Officer, Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL).
 
Maruti Suzuki said sales momentum has been strong since Navratri. “We are getting close to 14,000 bookings every day. Almost 450,000 bookings have come in one month. Small car sales were around 94,000, and our total retail numbers stood at 350,000,” Banerjee said.
 
The company added that its production teams would continue operations through the Dhanteras weekend to meet demand. “The good times will go on. We are seeing good traction on small cars,” Banerjee said.

Topics : Dhanteras Auto sales Maruti Suzuki

First Published: Oct 18 2025 | 8:54 PM IST

