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Qcom now a quick hack for personal care, premium products drive growth

Beauty and personal care sales on quick commerce platforms are nearing $1 billion annually, driven by premium products and strong demand, says Redseer

personal care, qcom, products

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Anushka Bhardwaj
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 23 2026 | 10:25 PM IST

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The beauty and personal care (BPC) segment is growing quickly — more so in the quick commerce (qcom) space. The first edition of Brand Index report by strategy consultant firm Redseer revealed the annualised sales of the category at Blinkit, Zepto, and Swiggy Instamart are now approaching the $1 billion mark with a year-onyear growth of 90 per cent. The leading categories include oral care, bath and body, and skincare. An evaluation of over 1,500 BPC brands shows that legacy brands still dominate two-thirds of the spends on qcom. The top 10 brands account for 25 per cent of category gross merchandise value, while the next 65 brands contribute another 50 per cent. Premiumisation has emerged as another push for qcom with premium and masstige (relatively inexpensive premium itmes) products accounting for 59 per cent of BPC spending on qcom.
 
   
 

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Topics : beauty care products Personal care product Blinkit Zepto

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First Published: Jul 23 2026 | 10:25 PM IST

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