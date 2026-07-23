Mercedes-Benz launches AMG E 53 Hybrid at ₹1.45 crore, expands PHEV range

Mercedes-Benz India on Thursday launched the Mercedes-AMG E 53 Hybrid 4MATIC+, its first electrified AMG E-Class model in the country, as the German luxury carmaker expanded its plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) portfolio under its powertrain-agnostic strategy for India. The AMG E 53 Hybrid 4MATIC+ is available in Performance and Racing editions, priced at ₹1.45 crore and ₹1.48 crore, respectively, ex-showroom. Bookings are open across Mercedes-Benz dealerships in India, with deliveries expected to begin immediately. The launch comes amid growing demand for high-performance luxury cars in India. Mercedes-Benz India managing director and chief executive officer Santosh Iyer said sales of its AMG models grew 50 per cent in the first half of the year.

Top-end vehicles accounted for 28 per cent of the company's sales and recorded growth of 20 per cent during the period, he added.

"The appetite for high-performance luxury in India has never been stronger," Iyer said at the launch in New Delhi.

He said customers were becoming more confident and experienced, helped by improvements in road infrastructure and the development of new racetracks and driving facilities across the country.

Combines AMG performance with electric mobility

The model builds on the E-Class nameplate, which has been available in India for more than three decades. It combines AMG performance with a long electric-only driving range aimed at improving efficiency and everyday usability.

Iyer said the model furthered the company's powertrain-agnostic strategy in India, under which customers could select the powertrain that best suited their requirements.

The vehicle was designed to offer racetrack performance alongside the practicality and efficiency required for everyday use, he added.

Iyer said the AMG E 53 Hybrid would allow customers to enjoy high-performance driving on a Sunday and quiet, all-electric mobility on a Monday.

The car brings together the power and precision of an AMG with the efficiency and practicality of a plug-in hybrid while retaining the brand's track-inspired racing credentials, he said.

Six-cylinder engine paired with electric motor

The AMG E 53 Hybrid pairs a 3.0-litre in-line six-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine with a 120 kW electric motor integrated into the AMG Speedshift TCT 9G transmission.

The combustion engine produces 330 kW (449 hp), while the powertrain delivers a combined output of 430 kW (585 hp) and 750 Nm of torque. Output rises to 450 kW (612 hp) when the Race Start function is activated.

The sedan accelerates from 0-100 kmph in 3.8 seconds and has an electronically limited top speed of 250 kmph. The maximum speed can be increased to 280 kmph with the optional AMG Driver's Package.

The plug-in hybrid system uses a 400-volt battery with a gross capacity of 28.6 kWh, of which 21.2 kWh is usable. It offers an electric-only WLTP range of more than 100 km and can travel at speeds of up to 140 kmph in electric mode.

An 11 kW onboard AC charger is offered as standard. The battery can also be replenished through regenerative braking, while part of its gross capacity is reserved to provide peak output during brief periods of electric boost.

AMG-tuned suspension and rear-wheel steering

The sedan comes with AMG Performance 4MATIC+ all-wheel drive, which varies power distribution between the front and rear axles depending on driving conditions.

It also gets AMG Ride Control suspension and active rear-axle steering. At speeds below 90 kmph, the rear wheels turn in the opposite direction to the front wheels by up to 2.5 degrees to improve agility. Above 90 kmph, they turn in the same direction by up to 2.5 degrees to improve stability.

An electromechanical brake booster combines regenerative and hydraulic braking, automatically maximising energy recovery during deceleration.

Drivers can choose from Comfort, Sport, Sport+, Slippery and Individual driving programmes, along with the hybrid-specific Electric and Battery Hold modes.

The AMG Dynamic Plus package adds an electronically controlled limited-slip rear differential, AMG dynamic engine mounts, a high-performance composite braking system, an AMG Performance steering wheel finished in Nappa leather and Microcut microfibre, and the Race Start function.

AMG styling and cabin features

The AMG E 53 Hybrid gets an illuminated AMG-specific radiator grille, an AMG front apron with additional cooling ducts and front fenders that are 11 mm wider on each side.

Other exterior features include Turbo Hybrid lettering, an AMG rear apron with a diffuser, a spoiler lip, four round exhaust pipes, 20-inch AMG five-twin-spoke light-alloy wheels, AMG Night Package II and Digital Light technology.

The sedan is available in six exterior colours: Polar White, Verde Silver, Obsidian Black, Nautical Blue, Velvet Brown and Graphite Grey metallic.

Inside, it gets electrically adjustable AMG sports seats in Artico man-made leather and Microcut microfibre, with red contrast stitching, AMG-specific MBUX displays, and hybrid-specific charging and range information.

The Burmester 4D surround sound system features 17 speakers, four exciters and an output of 730 watts, along with Dolby Atmos playback. Rear sunblinds and an electrically operated roller blind for the rear windscreen are also offered.