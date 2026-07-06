Retail automobile sales surge 22% in June, reflecting consumer confidence

In a sign of healthy consumer confidence despite the weather and energy shocks to the economy, automobile retail sales grew at the fastest pace in three months to 2.5 million units, recording 22 per cent annual growth and the highest-ever sales in June, according to data released by the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA).

Overall auto retail sales had grown 13 per cent in April and 10 per cent in May.

Commercial vehicle sales also recorded their fastest growth in three months at 17 per cent, after rising 15 per cent in May and 5 per cent in April.

Two-wheelers, three-wheelers, commercial vehicles, passenger vehicles and overall registrations posted their highest-ever June figures.

The boom in passenger vehicle sales reflects rising consumer confidence, with pent-up demand and the benefits of goods and services tax (GST) rate rationalisation reflected in the higher numbers, said Madan Sabnavis, Chief Economist at Bank of Baroda.

“The lower base effect has also helped. More importantly, it looks like the entry segment of automobiles is reviving, which is important,” he added.

Commercial vehicle retail sales stood at 90,972 units in June, compared with 77,836 units in the same period a year ago, with rural India posting 22 per cent growth, outpacing urban growth of 12.75 per cent, FADA said on Monday.

Passenger vehicle sales grew 29 per cent, with the share of alternative fuels touching the 40 per cent mark for the first time.

The momentum in the industry was reflected in two-wheelers and three-wheelers as well, with both segments posting growth of 21 per cent and 16 per cent, respectively, recording their best-ever monthly sales.

"The West Asia crisis cooled down only by the end of June. However, positive geopolitical developments, along with a rise in last-mile delivery, helped the commercial vehicle segment during the month. The e-commerce segment is doing really well, and all these combined are leading to an increase in infrastructure activity," said C S Vigneshwar, President, FADA.

This resulted in strong growth in light commercial vehicles, which rose 21 per cent, while medium commercial vehicles grew 17 per cent and heavy commercial vehicles 8 per cent.

A good share of the economic momentum was reflected in steady freight activity, e-commerce-linked movement and normalising supplies, while the share of electric vehicles in the commercial vehicle segment rose to 3.53 per cent from 1.57 per cent a year ago — an all-time high.

Dealers indicated that the trajectory of the monsoon remains the single most important variable for rural demand, alongside price-hike absorption and financing turnaround times going ahead.

FADA came out with a "cautiously optimistic" outlook for July, with monsoon catch-up and rural cash flows becoming the key swing factors ahead of the festive season.

Tractors also witnessed a 25 per cent rise during the month, while wheeled construction equipment declined by 41 per cent on a high base. Tractors recorded their second-best June ever. "That such records have come in a seasonally transitional month underscores the structural depth of the India growth story and the widening aspirations of Bharat," he added.

Growing green mobility

Passenger vehicle (PV) retail sales stood at 4,10,853 units in June, posting growth of 28.63 per cent.

Of these, compressed natural gas (CNG) vehicles accounted for 24 per cent, hybrids 8 per cent, and electric vehicles 8 per cent, taking the alternative-fuel share to over 40 per cent for the first time.

"This is the best-ever half-year number also we have seen. June carried forward the strong momentum we have seen so far in 2026, post the GST 2.0 decision," Vigneshwar said.

Market leader Maruti Suzuki recorded a 37 per cent rise in sales from a year earlier to 1.68 lakh units. Tata Motors' sales rose 51 per cent to 57,009 units, while Mahindra & Mahindra's increased 22 per cent to 54,099 units, pushing overall segment sales higher.

"On a YoY basis, the Bharat-led character remains intact, with rural PV growth at 35.09 per cent versus urban growth of 24.67 per cent. The defining milestone of the month: PV alternative-fuel share — CNG, hybrid and EV combined — crossed the 40 per cent mark for the first time. On the channel side, PV inventory increased by one day over May-end to 32-34 days, moving further from FADA's recommended 21-day benchmark," he added.

Two-wheeler sales stood at 18,28,458 units in June, posting annual growth of 21.22 per cent.

Two-wheelers are also seeing a decisive powertrain shift as EV share crossed double digits for the first time at 11 per cent, against 7 per cent a year ago.

A Shriram Mobility report highlighted that bus sales rose around 24 per cent month-on-month, while agricultural tractor sales increased approximately 18 per cent, reflecting seasonal demand ahead of the kharif sowing period.

Commercial tractor sales and earth-moving equipment also posted gains of around 10 per cent and 12 per cent, respectively. Though commercial vehicle sales performed well, the Shriram Mobility report said higher pump prices for automotive fuels kept truck rentals elevated in June, even as underlying freight demand remained subdued.

"With monsoon activity gathering pace, later than expected, trucking activity is likely to remain range-bound through July. The logistics sector is also awaiting clarity from the government on the operation of pre-BS VI trucks in the NCR region during the November-March period, a decision that could have significant implications for fleet deployment and freight movement in a large logistics market," said Sudarshan Holla, Joint Managing Director and Chief Operating Officer, Commercial Vehicles, Shriram Finance.

Himanshi Bhardwaj contributed to this story.