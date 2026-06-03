Tata Motors planning to license China's Chery for premium EV push
India's biggest electric carmaker, will use Chery's platform to locally build EVs under its premium Avinya brand with plans for at least two cars, the first of which will be launched in 2027
Reuters
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Tata Motors plans to license an automaking platform from China's Chery, four people familiar with the matter told Reuters, as it aims to get the launch of its premium EVs back on track after a delay.
India's biggest electric carmaker, will use Chery's platform to locally build EVs under its premium Avinya brand with plans for at least two cars, the first of which will be launched in 2027, three of the people said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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First Published: Jun 03 2026 | 11:45 AM IST