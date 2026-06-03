Tata Motors planning to license China's Chery for premium EV push

Tata Motors ​plans to license an ​automaking platform from ‌China's Chery, four people familiar with the matter told Reuters, as it aims to get the launch of its premium EVs ‌back on track after a delay.

India's biggest electric carmaker, will use Chery's platform to locally build EVs under ​its premium Avinya brand with plans ‌for at least two ​cars, ‌the first of which will ‌be launched in 2027, three ‌of the people ​said.