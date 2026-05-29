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Home / Industry / Auto / Tesla expands offering in India, launches Model Y variant at ₹50.89 lakh

Tesla expands offering in India, launches Model Y variant at ₹50.89 lakh

The introduction of Model Y Premium rear-wheel drive in India follows the launch of the company's second model, a three-row six-seater SUV Model YL priced at ₹61.99 lakh last month

Tesla, Tesla logo

Tesla made its much-awaited entry into India last year, launching its Model Y priced at ₹59.89 lakh (Photo: Reuters)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 29 2026 | 1:19 PM IST

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Continuing its product portfolio expansion drive in India, American electric carmaker Tesla on Friday introduced the 2026 Model Y Premium rear-wheel drive in India, priced at ₹50.89 lakh, its most affordable offering so far.

The introduction of Model Y Premium rear-wheel drive in India follows the launch of the company's second model, a three-row six-seater SUV Model YL priced at ₹61.99 lakh last month.

Tesla made its much-awaited entry into India last year, launching its Model Y priced at ₹59.89 lakh.

"Tesla will keep investing in the country to create a seamless EV experience in India, with more retail coverage, after-sales services and charging locations coming soon," Tesla Senior Director Isabel Fan said in a statement.

 

The Model Y Premium rear-wheel drive, a new variant of Model Y -- the world's best-selling EV as of March 2026, introduces a suite of hardware and design enhancements, elevating both performance and interior sophistication, the company said.

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Delivery of the Model Y Premium rear-wheel drive will start in July 2026.

The vehicle has a range of up to 500 km on a single charge (WLTP) and can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 5.9 seconds.

Besides bringing new products, Tesla has been expanding its charging network, including superchargers, across major hubs in India as it looks to accelerate its journey in the country.

It is looking to build charging infrastructure around the major hubs -- Delhi, Chandigarh, Jaipur, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Mumbai and Pune.

At present, the company has 'Tesla Experience Centers' in Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru, and a Tesla Centre at Sohna Road, Gurugram.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Tesla tesla india Tesla in India Elon Musk Tesla cars

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First Published: May 29 2026 | 1:19 PM IST

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