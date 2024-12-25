Business Standard

Women in auto sector grapple with low wages, surging finger injuries

Women in auto sector grapple with low wages, surging finger injuries

It reveals a worrying surge in crush injuries among women, with cases increasing from 19 in 2019 to 321 in 2024

Rural revival raises its head in demand for automobiles

Shikha Chaturvedi Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 25 2024 | 11:41 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The severity of injuries among women in India’s auto sector has been rising steadily from 2019 to 2024, according to the latest report by the Safe in India Foundation (SIIF), released last Friday. Titled ‘Crushed,’ the report marks the sixth annual study on the condition of workers in the sector. 
It reveals a surge in crush injuries (losing fingers at work) among women, with cases increasing from 19 in 2019 to 321 in 2024. Other types of injuries have also seen a sharp rise, growing from 8 to 126 over the same period. 
The report highlights the reality that more women are being injured while operating machinery, particularly power presses, which continue to pose significant safety risks. 
 
In addition, women in this sector face another burden of economic disparity. 
The proportion of women earning less than Rs 9,000 is significantly higher than men in both operator and helper roles. 

Both men and women are largely concentrated in the salary bracket of Rs 10,001 to Rs 15,000, with 42 per cent of women and 58 per cent of men working as operators, and 30 per cent of women and 44 per cent of men working as helpers.  Hence, a wage gap persists. 
risk
 
Among operators, 18 per cent of women earn between Rs 8,001 and Rs 9,000, compared to only 7 per cent of men. For helpers, the disparity is even more pronounced, with 29 per cent of women earning between Rs 8,001 and Rs 9,000, compared to 20 per cent for men. 
Even among workers earning less than Rs 8,000, the proportion of women is higher than men in both operator and helper roles.
This disparity is significant, as the severity of injuries is closely linked to income levels. 
The findings reveal that low-paid, unskilled, and less-educated workers suffer more severe injuries compared to their higher-paid, skilled, and educated counterparts. 
Workers earning below Rs 8,000 per month lost, on average, 2.27 fingers in an accident, compared to an average loss of 1.54 fingers by workers earning more than Rs 20,000. 
Furthermore, workers with education below the 5th grade lost an average of 2.23 fingers, while those with diplomas lost an average of 1.72 fingers. 
A typical crush injury to fingers results in an average loss of 1.94 fingers per worker, with a clear correlation between income levels and injury severity.

First Published: Dec 25 2024 | 11:41 PM IST

