Tuesday, June 17, 2025 | 08:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Aviation / News / Air India cancels, delays global flights amid safety inspections, audits

Air India cancels, delays global flights amid safety inspections, audits

Multiple Air India flights were disrupted as Boeing 787 jets underwent DGCA-mandated inspections following the AI171 crash, compounded by weather and airspace issues

Air India

The ripple effect has extended to scheduled services for Wednesday, with AI169 (Amritsar–London Gatwick), AI151 (Delhi–Zurich) and AI308 (Delhi–Melbourne) all cancelled (Photo: Shutterstock)

Deepak Patel
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 17 2025 | 8:20 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Several of Air India’s international flights faced cancellations or delays on Tuesday, primarily due to its B787 aircraft undergoing mandatory safety inspections ordered by India’s aviation regulator in the wake of last week’s deadly crash of flight AI171 in Ahmedabad. However, operational stress was compounded by weather-related disruptions, airspace restrictions and crew duty-time limitations, all of which added further strain to the airline’s widebody network.
 
The crash, which killed 241 passengers and crew and at least 24 people on the ground last Thursday, prompted the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to mandate an immediate “enhanced safety inspection” of Air India’s entire Boeing 787 Dreamliner fleet, comprising 34 aircraft.
   
Though the bulk of these inspections were completed by Tuesday, their impact continued to reverberate across the airline’s operations. “It’s not that every cancellation is due to the safety inspections, but there’s no denying that the fleet-wide checks have strained availability and turnaround times,” a senior Air India official said.
 
On Tuesday, Air India cancelled flight AI143 from Delhi to Paris after its pre-flight checks identified an issue. “The mandatory pre-flight checks identified an issue which is being presently addressed. However, in view of the flight coming under the restrictions on night operations at Paris Charles de Gaulle (CDG) airport, the said flight has been cancelled,” the airline said. The return flight from Paris to Delhi on 18 June was also cancelled as a result. 

Also Read

Air India

Air India cancels Delhi-Dubai flight; 6th 787 Dreamliner cancelled today

Premiumman of promise, civil aviation ministry, aviation minister, Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu

What passengers expect from airports beyond just air safety measures

Air India, Indian airlines

DGCA summons Air India officials amid Ahmedabad-London plane crash probe

Air India

Air India cancels Delhi-Paris flight amid technical snag, wider disruptions

Air India

DGCA seeks Air India pilots' training data, crashed plane dispatcher info

 
Flight AI159 from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick was cancelled due to longer-than-usual turnaround times. In a separate statement, the airline clarified: “Flight AI159 from Ahmedabad to Gatwick has been cancelled today due to the unavailability of the aircraft, resulting from airspace restrictions and additional precautionary checks, and not due to any technical snag as claimed.” Air India added that it had arranged alternative travel, hotel stays and full refunds or rescheduling for passengers.
 
Other affected services on Tuesday included cancellations of AI153 (Delhi–Vienna), AI133 (Bengaluru–London) and AI915 (Delhi–Dubai). AI145 (Goa–London) faced a delay of over 90 minutes, while AI148 (Paris–Delhi) and AI2026 (Frankfurt–Delhi) were delayed by about two hours each. The Sydney–Delhi flight (AI301) departed more than two and a half hours behind schedule. Domestically, flight AI424 from Ahmedabad to Delhi was delayed by over five hours. 
 
The ripple effect has extended to scheduled services for Wednesday, with AI169 (Amritsar–London Gatwick), AI151 (Delhi–Zurich) and AI308 (Delhi–Melbourne) all cancelled.
 
According to another Air India official, the inspection process itself was taking time. “If the checks find anything even slightly off, rectification has to happen then and there, and that takes additional time,” the person said.
 
Further complications arose when such delays caused flight crews to exceed Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL), which are a set of mandatory limits on how many hours pilots and cabin crew can be on duty or fly within a given period, designed to ensure they are adequately rested. If a crew runs out of FDTL hours, the flight must be delayed or cancelled unless a replacement crew is available.
 
Unfavourable weather in several parts of the country, including Delhi, as well as ongoing airspace restrictions over Pakistan and parts of the Middle East amid the Israel–Iran conflict, further narrowed operational flexibility on Tuesday.
 
Air India did not issue an official statement to Business Standard on this matter.
 

More From This Section

Air India

'We don't want to continue': Air India pilot returns flight to Hong Kong

Natarajan Chandrasekaran

Ahmedabad plane crash: Chandrasekaran urges Air India team to stay strong

Natarajan Chandrasekaran

Ahmedabad plane crash most heartbreaking of my career: Chandrasekaran

Air India

Air India halts full-service ops in Imphal, AI Express to continue flights

Air India

Delhi-bound Air India Dreamliner returns to Hong Kong due to tech glitch

Topics : Air India ahmedabad plane crash Boeing

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 17 2025 | 8:19 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesTrump Gold CardsMotilal Oswal Stock PicksGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVECanada Uncovers 62 cases of immigrationDividend TodayGlobe Civil Projects IPOMonolithisch India IPO Allotment StatusUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon