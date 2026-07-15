Air India crash probe completes psychological autopsy, gets final report
India's aircraft accident investigation agency has completed a psychological autopsy and received the psychologist's final report as part of its probe into last year's Air India crash
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India's aircraft accident investigating body has conducted a psychological autopsy and evaluation and has received the psychologist's final report as part of its probe into last year's deadly Air India crash, a court filing showed.
The filing did not identify whose psychological autopsy was conducted or disclose any findings on the crash of the Boeing 787 that killed 260 people shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad, India.
India's Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau said it had prepared a cockpit voice recorder transcript. An analysis of data retrieved in late May from an engine monitoring unit was still awaited and an assessment of organisational factors remained in progress, it added, without providing more details.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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First Published: Jul 15 2026 | 11:02 AM IST