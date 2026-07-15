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Air India crash probe completes psychological autopsy, gets final report

India's aircraft accident investigation agency has completed a psychological autopsy and received the psychologist's final report as part of its probe into last year's Air India crash

Air India Crash, Ahmedabad plane crash

The filing did not identify whose psychological autopsy was conducted ‌or disclose any findings on the crash of the Boeing 787 that killed 260 people shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad | Photo: PTI

Reuters NEW DELHI
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 15 2026 | 11:03 AM IST

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India's aircraft accident investigating ​body has conducted a psychological ​autopsy and evaluation and ‌has received the psychologist's final report as part of its probe into last year's deadly Air India crash, a court filing showed.

The filing did not identify whose psychological autopsy was conducted ‌or disclose any findings on the crash of the Boeing 787 that killed 260 people shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad, India.

India's Aircraft Accident ​Investigation Bureau said it had prepared a cockpit voice ‌recorder transcript. An analysis of data ​retrieved in ‌late May from an engine monitoring ‌unit was still awaited and an assessment of ‌organisational factors ​remained in ​progress, it added, without providing more details. 

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Air India ahmedabad plane crash air crash AAIB

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First Published: Jul 15 2026 | 11:02 AM IST

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