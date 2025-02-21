Friday, February 21, 2025 | 01:01 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Banking / Green loan expansion can boost loan portfolios of Indian banks: IIM study

Green loan expansion can boost loan portfolios of Indian banks: IIM study

The IIM Lucknow study seeks to address this gap by designing a framework to identify non-carbon-intensive sectors and assess their impact on loan portfolio quality

bank, banks

The study provides compelling evidence that banks with a greater proportion of green loans experience long-term improvements in financial stability.

Shine Jacob Chennai
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 21 2025 | 12:57 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Expanding non-carbon-intensive lending can enhance the core of Indian banks' loan portfolios, according to a study by the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow Faculty Research.
 
The study provides compelling evidence that banks with a greater proportion of green loans experience long-term improvements in financial stability, underscoring the strategic importance of sustainable lending in India's banking system.
 
The findings have been published in Finance Research Letters, a leading academic journal. Despite global efforts to establish uniform frameworks for green lending, significant gaps remain in providing incentives, particularly in developing economies such as India. Most Indian banks remain heavily reliant on lending to carbon-intensive industries due to the absence of a clear taxonomy for identifying and promoting green assets.
   
The IIM Lucknow study seeks to address this gap by designing a framework to identify non-carbon-intensive sectors and assess their impact on loan portfolio quality.
 
For the first time, the study ranks Indian banks based on the sustainability of their credit portfolios, focusing on non-carbon-intensive loans. This evaluation provides valuable insights for shaping future credit allocation strategies, helping banks balance financial stability with sustainable growth.

Also Read

The limit of loans under the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana (PMMY) was doubled to Rs 20 lakh recently, inserting a new category—Tarun Plus. Launched 10 years ago, the scheme intended to provide microfinance to small entrepreneurs. However, the number of

Banks offering more green loans have better financial stability: IIM study

New India Co-operative Bank

Customers panic as RBI bans withdrawals from New India Co-operative Bank

Fitch Ratings

Liquidity easing to moderate pressure on banks' net interest margins: Fitch

Fitch Ratings, Fitch

Banks' margins to take 10 bps hit in FY26 due to rate cuts: Fitch Ratings

Fintech companies are tapping into traditional forms of banking products such as fixed deposits (FDs) as they expand their financial services bouquet.

Why RBI has asked banks to change their internet domain name to 'bank.in'?

 
The study also highlights that Indian banks can play a pivotal role in transitioning to a low-carbon economy. By increasing lending to non-carbon-intensive sectors, banks can reduce default risks, align with global sustainability goals, and enhance long-term economic resilience.
 
“Our attempt to standardise green loan taxonomy and demonstrate that a critical mass of green asset lending is required for an optimised credit portfolio provides a key insight that can help banks' top management focus on this asset class as an opportunity to build sustained lending competencies. Our findings may also help regulators introduce appropriate policy incentives for banks. An optimised credit portfolio will significantly improve the competitiveness of India’s banking sector,” the authors stated.
 
The study is co-authored by Vikas Srivastava, ONGC Chair Professor; Sowmya Subramaniam, associate professor, finance and accounting; and Vidya Mahadevan, research scholar at IIM Lucknow.
 
Green lending improves loan portfolio quality 
The research defines a non-linear, inverted U-shaped relationship between non-carbon-intensive lending and non-performing loans (NPLs). While the benefits may not be immediately apparent at lower levels of green lending, once a critical threshold is reached, the overall credit quality of banks improves significantly.
 
Need for standardised green taxonomy and regulatory support 
Despite global efforts to define green investments, India lacks a robust regulatory framework and clear green taxonomy parameters to guide banks in sustainable lending practices. The study proposes a structured classification framework to categorise economic sectors based on their carbon intensity, helping banks implement appropriate credit interventions.
 
Given the growing risks posed by climate change and the banking sector’s high exposure to carbon-intensive industries, Indian banks must proactively diversify their credit portfolios. While non-carbon-intensive lending presents a strategic opportunity for financial sustainability, the lack of regulatory incentives may hinder widespread adoption. This underscores the urgent need for policy interventions to support sustainable finance.
 
The IIM Lucknow study provides a data-driven framework for integrating green finance into mainstream banking operations, ensuring that Indian banks remain financially strong while contributing to a more sustainable future.

More From This Section

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

RBI receives bids of Rs 1.87 trillion against Rs 40,000 cr OMO auction

bank deposit

Raise deposit insurance cover to Rs 10L: All India Reserve Bank staff body

Premiumbank, banks

FinMin to discuss hiking deposit insurance limit with PSBs on March 4

Anup Agrawalla, President & Head of Wealth, AU Small Finance Bank

AU Small Finance Bank aiming to secure a share of wealth management biz

HSBC

HSBC India's profit before tax rises 11.27% to $1.68 billion in 2024

Topics : Indian Banks Banking Banking sector Indian banking sector loans

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 21 2025 | 12:57 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayOPPO Launches Find N5Market TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayAFG vs SA LIVE SCOREHP Telecom India IPORRB Group D Registration 2025AP inter 1st year hall ticket out
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon