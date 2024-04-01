Indian banking system transformed in 10 years, says PM Narendra Modi

PM Modi also said that the banking sector’s profitability and the surge in credit growth are outcomes of collaborative efforts between his government and the RBI over the past decade. (Photo: PTI)

From being on the verge of going bust to providing record credit, the Indian banking system has seen quite a transformation in the last 10 years and is now a case study for others, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday.

He was addressing an event in Mumbai organised to mark the 90th anniversary of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

“The banking system which was on the verge of going bust, is today seeing profits and is setting records when it comes to providing credit. A change like this in just 10 years was not easy. It happened because our policies, intentions and decisions were clear,” Modi said.

PM Modi also said that the banking sector’s profitability and the surge in credit growth are outcomes of collaborative efforts between his government and the RBI over the past decade.

“In 2014, when I attended the program for the completion of 80 years of the RBI, the situation was very different. The entire banking sector of India was struggling with problems and challenges. Everyone was doubtful regarding the stability and future of India’s banking system,” said Modi.





The situation was so bad that the public sector banks were not able to provide enough boost to the country's economic progress... And today, India's banking system is seen as a strong and sustainable banking system in the world," he said.

The Prime minister also said that the once prevalent “twin-balance sheet” problem has been resolved, with banks now witnessing a robust credit growth of 15%. He said that this transformation of the banking system was a case study for others.

Modi highlighted a decline in gross NPAs of public sector banks, plummeting from approximately 11.25 per cent in 2018 to below 3 per cent by September 2023.

The PM credited the RBI for its substantial contribution to these achievements, and commended it for its efforts in revitalising financially distressed banks and transforming them into profitable institutions.

But, at the same time, PM Modi said, “What happened in the last 10 years is just a trailer, still a lot to be done to take the country much further.”

Modi emphasised the imperative of accelerating digital transactions over the next decade. He underscored the importance of monitoring advancements in the cashless economy.

“We will have to grow digital transactions in the next ten years. We will also have to keep an eye on the developments coming from the cashless economy,” he said.

Additionally, PM Modi attributed the success of the Indian economy, amid global challenges posed by the Covid pandemic, to the RBI’s pivotal role in maintaining a delicate balance between growth and inflation.

He emphasised, “The Indian economy continues to set new records even as several economies grapple with the aftermath of the Covid pandemic.”

Confident of another term, the PM, in a lighter note, told RBI officials that their work will increase on the very next day of his swearing-in.

“I am busy with elections for the next 100 days. So, you have a lot of time to think about (new policies),” he said.

Addressing the event, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das highlighted the evolution of the central bank from its traditional role of resource allocation during the planning era to its current status as a facilitator for the market economy.





The Reserve Bank's evolution as an institution has been closely intertwined with the development of the Indian economy, from being a central bank primarily concerned with the allocation of scarce resources, during the planning period, the Reserve Bank transitioned into being an enabler for the market economy. We are a full-service central bank, with our functions spanning multiple dimensions. It has been our endeavour to promote the financial sector, a financial sector that is robust, resilient, and future-ready," Das said.

On her part, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the stability in government securities yields has bolstered overall financial market resilience and investor confidence in the Indian economy. She emphasised that the measures undertaken for monetary tightening have effectively stabilised the G-Sec yields.

“Inflation management despite monetary tightening measures and the measures taken for monetary tightening have stabilised G-Sec yields, which is very important for the economy. The stability in the G-Sec market has contributed to overall financial market resilience and investors’ confidence in the Indian economy,” Sitharaman said.

Sitharaman lauded the RBI’s proactive approach in addressing inflation, a persistent concern in many economies, as well as its innovative strategies to uphold financial stability.

She said that RBI stands tall amongst its peers, and hailed the central bank’s adaptability in navigating through various challenges, including the unprecedented Covid-19 pandemic.

Sitharaman underscored the RBI’s legacy of embracing both conventional and unconventional measures to safeguard the economy, reflecting on its remarkable journey.

“The collaborative effort of the government and RBI in asset quality management and prompt corrective action framework, have been a success,” Sitharaman added.