After State Bank of India (SBI) and Bank of Baroda, Punjab National Bank (PNB) has joined hands with a foreign lender for acquisition financing in India. The Delhi-based state-owned lender said on Wednesday it had signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Deutsche Bank AG to establish a framework for cooperation in financing share acquisitions by clients in the country.

Under the proposed arrangement, the two banks will explore opportunities to collaborate on acquisition financing through various modes, including underwriting, arrangement, participation, syndication, referral and facilitation, depending on client requirements. The partnership aims to leverage the strengths of both institutions to provide financing solutions for clients undertaking share acquisition transactions, the bank said in a statement.

“This collaboration with Deutsche Bank marks an important step towards exploring new opportunities in acquisition financing. By leveraging our respective strengths and capabilities, we aim to facilitate tailored financing solutions for clients while strengthening our presence in the corporate banking ecosystem,” said Ashok Chandra, managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO), PNB.

“India is a strategically important market for Deutsche Bank. As a Global Hausbank, we see considerable opportunity to support Indian companies as they grow in scale, pursue their strategic ambitions and deepen their connections to global markets,” said Kaushik Shaparia, CEO, Deutsche Bank Group, India & Emerging Asia.

Previously, SBI and Bank of Baroda tied up with Japanese banks to tap opportunities in acquisition financing. SBI had entered into a strategic partnership with Japan's MUFG Bank to collaborate on structuring and financing transactions across mergers and acquisitions (M&A), aviation and real estate. SBI has a lending capacity of around ₹94,000 crore under the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI's) new acquisition financing norms. Separately, Bank of Baroda has partnered with Mizuho Bank to jointly pursue acquisition financing, M&A advisory, structured lending and cross-border financing opportunities.

The acquisition financing norms, which allowed domestic banks to enter the space, came into effect on July 1. The RBI framework allows banks to finance up to 75 per cent of the acquisition value, with the acquirer funding the remaining 25 per cent. Both listed and unlisted non-financial companies, as well as their subsidiaries and special purpose vehicles (SPVs), are eligible to raise acquisition finance, subject to eligibility conditions. The framework caps a bank's acquisition finance exposure at 20 per cent of its eligible capital base, within the overall capital market exposure limit.