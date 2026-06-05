RBI has sufficient currency stocks to replenish ATMs: Governor Malhotra

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Sanjay Malhotra on Friday said there is adequate currency available in the system and assured that any cash shortages at ATMs would be addressed promptly, amid concerns over cash availability at select locations.

"If there is a shortage, we will certainly ensure that the shortage is met," Malhotra said. “Our full effort will be to ensure that wherever there is a shortage of currency in one or two places at ATMs, we will deliver currency there promptly and at a rapid pace.”

The Confederation of ATM Industry (CATMi), in a letter dated June 2 to the Indian Banks' Association (IBA), said its members have been facing difficulties in drawing cash for ATM replenishment from bank branches and currency chests across several states since late December 2025.

“An ATM that cannot be loaded cannot dispense. Customers are turned away and the transaction is lost for good. This is a constraint on the banks' side of the arrangement, and it is exactly the kind of systemic, cross-bank issue where the Association's coordination would make the most difference,” CATMi said in the letter.

CATMi is a registered non-profit trade association representing ATM manufacturing and outsourcing companies.

According to data submitted by CATMi to the IBA, national cash fulfilment — the proportion of indented cash actually received for ATM replenishment — declined to 57 per cent in April 2026 from around 80 per cent in November 2025. The corresponding indent shortfall widened to 43 per cent from 20 per cent during the period.

The decline in cash fulfilment accelerated in recent months, falling from 71 per cent in February to 64 per cent in March and 57 per cent in April. CATMi said the widening gap between cash indented and cash received has emerged as the primary driver of ATM cash-outs and downtime.

In March and April, ATM operators collectively indented nearly ₹94,000 crore each month. However, cash received amounted to only around ₹61,000 crore in March and ₹54,000 crore in April, translating into fulfilment rates of 64 per cent and 57 per cent, respectively.

The deterioration in cash availability has also begun affecting transaction volumes. Average daily transactions per ATM at the national level declined to 65 in April from 74 in October 2025. The fall was steeper in some of the worst-affected states.

CATMi said the pressure on ATM transactions is also being amplified by the growing adoption of digital payments.

“The migration to UPI and digital payments is the structural driver, and recent regulatory fee changes have added to the pressure on volumes. From May 2025, the charge a customer pays for ATM use beyond the free limit was raised to ₹23. That supports issuing banks' fee income, but it also makes each withdrawal costlier at the point of use and pushes more customers towards digital channels, accelerating the very decline that erodes operator revenues,” the letter said.