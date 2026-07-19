14,000 MW hydro projects to be commissioned by 2032-33: CEA chairman

Hydropower projects with a capacity of 13,000–14,000 megawatt (MW) will be commissioned by 2032 or 2033, Central Electricity Authority (CEA) Chairman Ghanshyam Prasad said.

He also said the government is targeting 2.6 GW of pumped storage projects (PSPs) this year and 2.9 GW next year, adding that the focus is now on accelerating PSP development through faster approvals, improved DPR quality, simplified clearances and early excavation permissions.

Speaking at a recent event, Prasad said hydropower and PSPs will be central to supporting India's renewable energy expansion, providing the reliable and flexible capacity needed to balance rising solar and wind generation. "A huge amount of variability is getting introduced into the grid. We need stable and reliable sources which also provide inertia. Hydro is going to be the key development in the country. We have not been able to harness even 50 per cent of the potential in the country," he noted.

Stressing the need to reduce approval timelines for such projects, he said, "We need to change the sentiment of every stakeholder in the hydro development area, whether it is the developer teams, the financing companies, institutions or all the equipment suppliers. The old notion that we complete hydro projects in 20 years will not work."

Against the Ministry of Power's target of clearing a particular PSP project within 90 days, the CEA has been granting approval in less than 30 days after the detailed project report (DPR) is completed and uploaded on the CEA website, he added.

The CEA has started granting early excavation permissions so that developers can bid for projects, mobilise their resources and begin related activities, he said. "After getting environment clearances, forest clearances and preparing DPRs, we can allow the developers to go ahead with their early excavation activities. We have found that this saves around one year's time in the construction of these projects," he said.

Prasad also said developers can construct closed-loop off-stream PSPs in around three to four years. To speed up environment and forest clearances, PSPs have been classified into three categories, one of which is closed-loop off-stream projects that have no linkage to a river and do not require inter-state clearances. "These are segregated and put in a bucket wherein the minimum clearances are required. The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) also clears them faster, and certain additional relaxations have also been given to such projects, particularly in terms of the number of drill holes needed," he said.

To promote greater private sector participation, self-identified sites are being encouraged for PSP development. "This intervention has led all the private investors and companies to jump into this segment. Whatever we have in the pipeline, they are all coming from the private sector," Prasad said.

"In 2022, the potential used to be around 94–97 GW, which has now jumped to around 270 GW, and every month we are being informed of some new sites," he added.

The CEA, in a report, assessed that the country's storage capacity requirement would increase to 62 GW by 2029-30, 161 GW by 2034-35 and 476 GW by 2046-47. Recognising the strategic importance of PSPs, the report assessed the current status of pumped storage development, policies and regulatory measures required to facilitate the timely and viable development of 100 GW of PSP capacity by 2035-36.

Prasad also urged equipment manufacturers to ramp up capacity to avoid supply chain constraints. If shortages arise, the country may have to import equipment because the pace of growth will not stop. "If there is demand and some developers feel they are getting choked because of a lack of equipment within the country, the import option can be explored as well. It may be on a case-to-case basis," he said.

He also said the CEA is in discussions with the Ministry of Finance (MoF) to extend to PSPs the same benefits available to renewable energy projects. "The matter is already with the MoF, and discussions are going on. But it is not an easy nut to crack." He further asked developers to apprise the CEA of issues that need to be taken up with the MoEFCC.

Regarding PSP insurance, which attracts a higher premium, Prasad urged the industry to come up with suggestions. Issues related to insurers' concerns have been raised in relation to some conventional hydropower projects, particularly those located in geologically fragile terrain and following recent flood events, he said. However, no such concerns have been reported for PSPs, he added. "We are engaging with banks and insurance companies to understand these concerns and explore ways to mitigate them," he said.

He also said the largest PSP capacity so far is 3,000 MW at a single site, but this will soon be surpassed by a 3,660 MW project. Another developer is targeting more than 5,000 MW at a single location, he added.