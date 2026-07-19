Solar cell ALMM exemption extended for net-metering, open access till Dec

The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) has extended the exemption available to net-metering projects and open access renewable energy power projects from adhering to the Approved List of Models and Manufacturers (ALMM) List-II for solar photovoltaic (PV) cells till December 31, 2026.

The ministry, however, clarified that there will be no change in the government's policy on the implementation of the ALMM for solar PV cells, and no blanket extension in the applicability of ALMM List-II for solar power projects will be provided.

MNRE said this step will also help standalone solar PV module manufacturers by providing them protection for investments already made, in the form of inventories, through additional demand creation.

"This will also provide them sufficient time before they could effectively increase their sourcing of solar cells from ALMM List-II enlisted solar cell manufacturers, as the solar cell capacity in ALMM List-II continues to rise steadily," the ministry said in a statement.

The decision is a result of detailed deliberations with various stakeholders of the solar industry to ensure a smooth transition to ALMM List-II for solar PV cells for net-metering projects and open access renewable power projects.

Solar PV manufacturing is a key focus area of the government’s efforts to boost domestic manufacturing in the renewable energy sector. ALMM is a regulatory mandate by MNRE to ensure the quality, reliability, and domestic traceability of solar PV modules and cells used in government-backed projects.