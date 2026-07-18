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Home / Industry / News / Govt extends exemption for net metering, open access RE projects till Dec

Govt extends exemption for net metering, open access RE projects till Dec

The ministry clarified that there will be no change with respect to the implementation of Approved List of Models & Manufacturers (ALMM) List-II for solar PV cells

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Ministry of New and Renewable Energy said there is no change in ALMM Policy | Image: Official Website

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 18 2026 | 8:39 PM IST

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The government on Saturday said it has extended the exemption timeline for net-metering and open access RE projects till December 31, 2026 under the ALMM-II.

The ministry clarified that there will be no change with respect to the implementation of Approved List of Models & Manufacturers (ALMM) List-II for solar PV cells.

In a statement, the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy said there is no change in ALMM Policy and the government has provided extended relief window for select solar projects up to December 2026.

The MNRE has decided that there will be no change in the policy of the Government of India with respect of implementation of Approved List of Models & Manufacturers (ALMM) List-II for solar PV cells, and no blanket extension in applicability of ALMM List-II for solar power projects will be provided.

 

However, a limited window is being provided for net metering projects and open access RE power projects, whereby such projects can now commission with exemption of ALMM List-II (for solar PV cells), till 31st December 2026.

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Earlier, this dispensation for the limited segment of net-metering projects and open access renewable power projects, was available till May 31, 2026.

The MNRE said the move will also help the standalone solar PV module manufacturers by providing them protection of investments already made, in the form of inventories, through additional demand creation.

This will also provide them sufficient time before they could effectively increase their sourcing of solar cells from ALMM List-II enlisted solar cell manufacturers, as the solar cell capacity in ALMM List-II continues to rise steadily.

Solar PV manufacturing remains a significant focus of the government's efforts in making India self-reliant in solar PV manufacturing and establishing the country as a major player in the global value chain, the MNRE added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Jul 18 2026 | 8:39 PM IST

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