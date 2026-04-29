77% Indians confident about summer travel despite global turmoil: Report

Despite the uncertain backdrop of geopolitical tensions and economic challenges, 77 per cent of Indians are confident about travelling this summer, according to Skyscanner's 'Smarter Summer Report'.

The report, which surveyed 2,000 Indian respondents, highlights that nearly 9 in 10 Indians have either planned or already booked their summer 2026 holiday, showcasing a strong desire to travel in the coming months.

Released on Tuesday, the annual report delves into the evolving travel preferences of Indian travellers, offering insights into destination choices, the impact of fluctuating airfares, and shifting attitudes towards flexibility and budgeting.

"Indian travellers are not stepping back; they are adapting within constraints. Instead of cancelling, they are staying flexible on where they go, with many willing to switch destinations in response to changing costs and conditions.

"This growing openness to alternative and lesser-known destinations signals a more confident and value-aware traveller, one who is more open to switching plans if it improves the overall experience," said Neel Ghose, travel and destinations expert at Skyscanner India.

The report also revealed a growing preference for offbeat destinations, with 81 per cent of travellers expressing interest in lesser-known places.

Additionally, 60 per cent are prioritising quieter, less crowded locations to avoid the summer rush.

Among most popular travel choices are destinations like Bangkok, Phuket, and Denpasar, while places like Kozhikode, Diu, Puducherry, and Jammu are emerging as affordable alternatives for budget-conscious travellers.

The data further highlights increasing flexibility in travel planning. As many as 30 per cent of Indian travellers are choosing to switch destinations rather than cancel their plans outright, showcasing a willingness to adapt to changing conditions.

A growing number of Indians are also seeking meaningful travel experiences that benefit local communities.

"Nine in 10 travellers now consider it important that their holiday spending supports small businesses and local economies," it added.