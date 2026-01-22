ASF Group raises ₹1,250 crore funding for Gurugram office project

Realty firm ASF Group has raised ₹1,250 crore from Alpha Alternatives to fund its ongoing prime office campus in Gurugram and reduce debt.

In a statement on Thursday, the company said it has already received ₹450 crore in funding from Alpha Alternatives and would get the remaining within the next six months.

ASF Group's arm, ASF Insignia SEZ Pvt Ltd, is developing a 50-acre integrated commercial IT office campus at Vatsal Valley, Gurugram.

ASF Insignia SEZ and its affiliates have secured a commitment of equity and quasi-equity investment of about ₹1,250 crore from Mumbai-headquartered Alpha Alternatives.

Anil Saraf of ASF Group said, "The investment from Alpha Alternatives reinforces the long-term fundamentals of ASF Insignia campus and our strategy of building an institutionally driven office ecosystem".

The focus is on balance sheet strength, asset quality and creating a campus that continues to meet the evolving needs of large enterprises and global capability centres, on a cost-optimal basis, he added.

Kaushal Biyani, Alpha Alternatives, said the company is investing in a high-quality office asset at scale, spanning about 4.5 million sq ft.

The total potential of this 50-acre project is 7 million sq ft.

Delhi-based ASF Group develops build-to-suit and state-of-the-art IT infrastructure and commercial buildings. The Group also provides a full range of facility management services to its customers across its projects and properties.

ASF has already delivered over 5 million sq ft of workspaces and has established a tangible footprint in Northern India by completing multiple projects that are fully leased to leading multinational corporations.