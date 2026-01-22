Chhattisgarh govt to set up 4 centres to promote IT, tech industries

A state cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Wednesday decided to sign an agreement with the Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) for the centres in Nava Raipur’s Atal Nagar, a government spokesperson said.

STPI operates 68 centres nationwide, of which 60 are in Tier-II and Tier-II cities. Collaborating with Chhattisgarh government’s Department of Electronics and Information Technology, STPI will over three to five years promote 133 startups through entrepreneurship centres specialising in artificial intelligence, medical technology, urban solutions, and “smart agriculture”, the spokesperson said.

STPI is an autonomous organisation under India’s Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology. Established in 1991 to promote the IT industry, it is a single-window facilitator for companies in incubation, research support and infrastructure, especially in smaller cities.

A STPI centre in Bhilai was established in 2002 to promote the IT industry in the region and it has helped several companies to grow, the spokesperson said.