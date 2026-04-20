BIS mandates labels for games with caste, religion and race content
New BIS norms require video and digital games in India to carry 'socially sensitive themes' labels and age ratings, raising compliance burden for global publishers
Aashish Aryan
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Video and digital games published in India will be required to carry a “socially sensitive themes” label if they include content related to social discrimination, race, religious symbols, deities, or caste. This label will also have to be carried in games that depict nationality, gender, physical and mental disability, and may impact the sentiments of domestic communities.
Topics : gaming industry Video game Games