BIS mandates labels for games with caste, religion and race content

These labelling requirements for video and digital game publishers have been mandated by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS). All companies or persons that publish and distribute such video and digital games publicly, including through online mechanisms, will have to carry these labels and disclaimers.

“By establishing these standards, we aim to promote a safer and more transparent gaming environment, which protects younger audiences from potentially inappropriate content while balancing the creative freedom of game studios,” said the standards agency, which functions under the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution.

The BIS requirement for these labels is likely to create an additional compliance burden for global social and video gaming companies looking to enter India, according to industry executives.

“Most global gaming companies follow the IARC (International Age Rating Coalition) norms for age-gating and content labelling of their games. Once they obtain the IARC approval, there is a general understanding that such games can then be distributed globally. The BIS norms are very different,” a gaming company executive said, asking not to be named.

Though India has banned all forms of real-money games, the BIS has mandated that video and digital games that have content that promotes or glorifies betting or gambling activities should carry the “gambling” label.

Apart from labels for socially sensitive themes, games published and distributed in the country will also have to explicitly mention and prominently display on their packaging an “in-game purchases” label if they offer users the option to buy virtual goods, services, or benefits while playing.

The BIS has also mandated different age ratings for these games based on their content.

For example, digital and video games which are suitable for children up to three years should not contain any bad language or harmful visuals, while those for children between three and seven years “may contain cartoon, fantasy, a very mild form of violence or mild language”, with the appropriate universal/adult (U/A) age rating depicted clearly.