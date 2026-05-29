BMC launches AI-based CivitTwin to speed up Mumbai building approvals

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday launched ‘CivitTwin’, an artificial intelligence (AI)-based building approval system aimed at reducing delays and improving transparency in Mumbai’s construction permission process.

The system was inaugurated by Devendra Fadnavis during the inauguration of Mumbai Tech Week 2026 in the city.

According to the civic body, CivitTwin is India’s first AI-based construction and building permission system and has been developed on the concept of a “Digital Approval Twin”.

The system is designed to conduct a “virtual pre-scrutiny” of construction proposals before their formal submission to the civic administration. Architects, developers and licensed surveyors will be able to upload plans and supporting documents on to the portal, following which the AI-based platform will identify missing documents, regulatory violations, discrepancies and required no-objection certificates (NOCs).

The civic body said the initiative is expected to reduce delays arising from incomplete applications and repeated revisions in building proposals.

Currently, building proposals are often returned with objections related to missing approvals, non-compliance with Development Control Regulations (DCR), or incomplete documentation, resulting in delays that can extend for weeks or months.

Ashwini Bhide, municipal commissioner of Mumbai, demonstrated the system through a presentation during the event and said the platform would automate several manual processes currently involved in proposal scrutiny.

The system will also auto-populate information directly from uploaded plans and verify compliance under applicable planning regulations, the civic body said.

According to the BMC, the platform is expected to improve the quality of proposals submitted while reducing administrative backlogs and manual intervention.

The civic administration said the initiative could also benefit homebuyers and redevelopment projects by potentially reducing approval timelines.

The launch of CivitTwin follows a series of digital initiatives undertaken by the BMC over the past decade, including AutoDCR, GIS integration and the recently introduced e-TDR system for transferable development rights transactions.

The civic body said the latest platform forms part of its broader push towards technology-enabled and data-driven urban governance.