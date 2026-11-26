The Centre's ₹ 37,500-crore coal gasification incentive scheme has continued to see limited industry participation, with just two bids received in its third round, highlighting the challenges of attracting investment into a capital-intensive industry despite substantial government support.

According to a notice issued by the Ministry of Coal, one bid each was received under Category 2, meant for private sector companies and government public sector undertakings (PSUs), and Category 3, which covers demonstration projects using indigenous technology and/or small-scale, product-based plants.

Talcher Chemicals Private Limited, the sole bidder under Category 2, and Carbon Chemical Private Limited, the sole bidder under Category 3, have been declared technically qualified and made eligible to open their financial bids.

The response follows seven applications in the first round and two in the second, both submitted by state-run NTPC. The limited participation across three rounds raises questions about what it will take to attract a wider pool of investors to India's coal gasification sector.

Coal gasification converts coal into synthesis gas, or syngas, which can be used to manufacture products such as methanol, ammonia, synthetic natural gas, hydrogen, fertilisers and other chemicals.

The scheme, approved by the Union Cabinet in May 2026, has an outlay of Rs 37,500 crore and aims to support projects that gasify around 75 million tonnes of coal and lignite. It is intended to contribute towards India's target of achieving 100 million tonnes of coal gasification capacity by 2030. The government expects the initiative to attract investments of Rs 2.5-3 lakh crore and reduce dependence on high-value imported industrial feedstock.

Atanu Mukherjee, chief executive officer of Dastur Energy, said the limited response should not necessarily be interpreted as a lack of industry interest, but rather as a reflection of the challenges in translating interest into commercially viable and financeable projects. Dastur Energy provides coal gasification consultancy to companies.

“Viability Gap Funding (VGF) is an excellent mechanism for improving project economics and incentivising capital investment. However, improving project economics and making a project bankable are two different things,” Mukherjee said.

Financial institutions remain cautious about lending to capital-intensive projects of this nature, particularly where domestic commercial operating precedents are limited, and technology and implementation risks are perceived to be high, Mukherjee said. Equity investors seek greater visibility on the availability and cost of debt, while lenders require certainty around technology performance, project execution and long-term commercial viability, he added.

He said the government could complement the existing incentive framework with a partial credit guarantee mechanism to reduce lenders' risks and encourage greater participation from financial institutions.

Technology suited to India's high-ash coal and the availability of assured buyers for the products are other important considerations for prospective investors, he said.

Mukherjee suggested that India facilitate the licensing of proven international technologies, including suitable Chinese technologies, through domestic technology companies to build engineering, equipment manufacturing and execution capabilities.

He also called for the development of standardised modular gasification systems processing around 500-1,500 tonnes of coal per day, depending on feedstock and industrial application. Such projects could widen participation beyond a handful of large industrial groups, while generating operating experience and improving confidence among lenders, he said.

Long-term offtake arrangements with fertiliser, chemical, steel and energy companies could improve revenue visibility for projects. However, assured buyers alone would not ensure commercial viability, Mukherjee said, adding that coal-derived products would need to remain competitive with imported alternatives.