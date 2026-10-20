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Home / Industry / News / Cognizant, Google Cloud expand partnership to drive agentic AI adoption

Cognizant, Google Cloud expand partnership to drive agentic AI adoption

The group brings together a dedicated global workforce that pairs Google's full-stack, enterprise-ready AI platform with Cognizant's domain, industry and engineering expertise as an AI-builder

Cognizant, Cognizant Technologies

The group will initially concentrate its engineering capabilities across legacy modernisation, developer experience, autonomous business process agentification and frontier cyber defence | Image: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 20 2026 | 2:13 PM IST

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Cognizant and Google Cloud on Tuesday announced an expansion of their partnership to accelerate the adoption of agentic AI, including a new 'Gemini Frontier Capability Group'.

The group brings together a dedicated global workforce that pairs Google's full-stack, enterprise-ready AI platform with Cognizant's domain, industry and engineering expertise as an AI-builder, according to a release.

Supported by more than 18,000 dedicated Cognizant associates, the new group represents a substantial joint investment and builds on the momentum created by Cognizant's dedicated Gemini practice launched in April 2026.

The new group is designed to bridge the path from pilot to production, equipping enterprises with the ability to safely deploy resilient, enterprise-grade agents that can help drive measurable business value, the release said.

 

"Establishing our dedicated Gemini Frontier Capability Group lets our best frontier engineering talent focus entirely on getting frontier AI into production for clients," Ravi Kumar S, CEO of Cognizant said.

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The 'Build with Gemini' workshop gave over 55,000 associates that experience directly, earning them tangible skills on the advanced AI platform.

Deploying AI agents at scale requires trusted partners with deep architectural and integration expertise, Thomas Kurian, chief executive officer, Google Cloud said.

He added: "Cognizant's dedicated Frontier Capability Group and their skilling initiative for tens of thousands of engineers on Gemini will help our joint customers accelerate the adoption of autonomous agents throughout the enterprise." Designed to meet surging enterprise demand for scaled AI execution, the 'Gemini Frontier Capability Group' aims to deliver production-grade AI solutions designed to drive business outcomes for global enterprises by leveraging Gemini, Google Cloud's AI platform for building, governing, and deploying agents.

The group will initially concentrate its engineering capabilities across legacy modernisation, developer experience, autonomous business process agentification and frontier cyber defence.

To operationalise these capabilities, the group plans to deploy standardised, security-first agentic architecture built on the Model Context Protocol (MCP) and fortified by Google Cloud's Model Armor.

Cognizant is also applying Gemini internally, at scale, the release noted.

In July, the company announced it is deploying Gemini to 100,000 associates this year, with plans to scale up to 200,000, and continues to increase its certification commitment for professionals on the platform.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Oct 20 2026 | 2:12 PM IST