Tuesday, September 23, 2025 | 10:56 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / JNPA among 20 most-improved container ports globally: World Bank

JNPA among 20 most-improved container ports globally: World Bank

In 2024, JNPT stood at the 19th rank globally among the ports which saw the highest improvement, according to the multilateral institution

exporters, trade, tariff

In 2023, nine Indian ports had featured in the top 100 of the bank’s container port rankings.

Dhruvaksh Saha New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 23 2025 | 10:53 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India’s Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA) in Navi Mumbai has featured among the 20 most-improved container ports globally in 2024, according to a preliminary report by the World Bank. 
JNPT ranked 19th globally among the ports that saw the highest improvement year-on-year, according to the multilateral institution. The findings were part of ‘The Container Port Performance Index (CPPI) 2020 to 2024 – Trends and lessons learned’ report. 
However, in the four-year period, two Indian ports – JNPA and Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone’s Mundra Port – featured in the top 20 ports that recorded the most improvement. 
“Jawaharlal Nehru Port (India) experienced significant improvements from 2020 to 2024. The port’s CPPI values were 66 (2020), 62 (2021), 35 (2022), 48 (2023), and 100 (2024). This upward trend reflects the addition of terminal capacity and process reforms that have reduced turnaround and dwell times,” the report said. 
 
In terms of capacity and operations, Bharat Mumbai Container Terminals (BMCT), a subsidiary of PSA – Singapore’s global port operator backed by state-owned Temasek Holdings – offers a deep-water capability (berth depth of approximately 16.5 meters and a 1000-meter quay) and modern equipment and gates that support higher productivity.
 
“Moves per hour per ship and per crane are reported to have improved, as are truckside and rail process improvements,” World Bank said.
 
In 2023, nine Indian ports had featured in the top 100 of the bank’s container port rankings. These included Pipavav (41), Kamarajar (47), Cochin (63), Hazira (68), Krishnapatnam (71), Chennai (80) and Jawaharlal Nehru (96). Based on vessel time in port, defined as arrival and berth hours, the CPPI is generated for over 400 ports.
 

More From This Section

solar power

Public-sector banks turn down nearly four in 10 rooftop solar applicationspremium

Patanjali

Drop portion in ads disparaging Dabur's Chyawanprash: Delhi HC to Patanjali

WhatsApp

Let consumer decide on data sharing with intermediaries: CCI to NCLAT

Pregnancy, Pregnant woman

USFDA cautions doctors on acetaminophen use in pregnancy, cites risks

solar energy, solar, solar panel

Govt revises India's solar potential to 3,343 GW from 2014's 749 GW

Topics : World Bank Indian ports container shipments at Indian ports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 23 2025 | 10:53 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayAccenture New Andhra Pradesh CampusMotilal Oswal Stock PicksFlash PMIGold-Silver Price TodayIvalue Infosolutions IPO AllotmentGST on InsuranceUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon