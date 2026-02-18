Wednesday, February 18, 2026 | 09:26 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Customer-centric innovation to fuel India's $750 bn IT dream: Gurnani

Customer-centric innovation to fuel India's $750 bn IT dream: Gurnani

According to the NITI Aayog, the Indian technology services industry is estimated to grow from $265 billion this year to $750-850 billion by 2035

C P Gurnani

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Managing Director (MD) of Tech Mahindra, C P Gurnani

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 18 2026 | 9:24 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India is ready to scale up to a $750 billion IT industry, driven by artificial intelligence (AI), innovation and companies that deeply understand customer needs, CP Gurnani, former CEO of Tech Mahindra, said on Wednesday.

According to the NITI Aayog, the Indian technology services industry is estimated to grow from $265 billion this year to $750-850 billion by 2035.

After stepping down in December 2023, Gurnani founded AIONOS with the vision of building a next-generation services company powered by AI and platform-based models.

He believes India's IT industry can grow from $275-300 billion at present to $750 billion by 2035 but only through innovation, deep customer understanding, and outcome-driven business models.

 

"India is ready for scale up. India is ready for $750 billion IT industry. Clearly, the answer lies in innovation. The answer lies in understanding what the customer wants," he said at the India AI Impact Summit 2026.

Also Read

DDA

DDA removes separate parking charges from flat prices in housing schemes

ai, artificial intelligence

After Agentic AI, machine voice to be next shift in AI evolution: Report

Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, ICAI

ICAI notifies 2025 global networking rules, mandates registration

Sanjeev Kumar, Meesho's whole-time director and chief technology officer

How Meesho's co-founder built e-commerce for price-conscious Indiapremium

solar, solar power, solar panels, solar projects

India invested $13 bn in distributed solar, adding 35 GW in 15 monthspremium

He emphasised that the future of B2B services is not about headcount or billable hours, but about impact and results.

Citing the rise of Swiggy and Zepto, he highlighted how customer-first innovation and tech-driven execution are creating high-growth businesses.

AI should be used as a tool to enable hyper-personalization, efficiency, resilience, and data monetization, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

pharma GCCs in India, AI in drug discovery India, generative AI in pharma, AI in clinical trials India, pharmaceutical global capability centres, personalised medicine using AI, AI in healthcare India, reducing drug development time AI, AI in pharmac

Global pharma uses AI to speed drug timelines, but adoption remains unevenpremium

FMCG, SHOPS

FMCG firms to focus on volume-led growth amid GST tailwinds, rising demandpremium

telecom, TRAI

DoT orders Navi Mumbai Airport to allow telecom firms to establish networks

shipbuilding

CMA CGM places first Indian vessel order, eyes container and waterways push

Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, ICAI

ICAI expects professional services firms to join PM Internship Scheme

Topics : Tech Mahindra C P Gurnani Industry News

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 18 2026 | 9:24 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayWeather TodayIndia AI Impact Summit Day 3Infosys Investor Day 2026Nothing Phone 4a Series LaunchSolar Eclipse TodayPakistan vs Namibia LIVE ScorePersonal Finance