HERC grants parallel distribution licence to Eleven Power for Gurugram, Nuh

The Haryana Electricity Regulatory Commission (HERC) on Monday passed an order granting Eleven Power Pvt Ltd a parallel distribution licence for the Gurugram and Nuh revenue districts for a period of 25 years, under Section 14 of the Electricity Act, 2003.

With this, the region’s over 830,000 electricity consumers, including households, farms, shops, industrial units and offices, will be able to choose between two distribution licencees as Eleven Power’s network reaches their area.

It is the first parallel distribution licence granted in Haryana and one of the few granted across the country under the Electricity Act, which permits more than one distribution licencees to operate in the same area, a framework already applied in Mumbai.

According to power demand projections set out in Eleven Power’s petition, and based on the growth rates approved by the state regulator, annual electricity sales in the licence area are seen rising from 12,220 million units in 2024-25 to 18,224 million units by 2030-31. Around 130,000 applications for new connections and load enhancement, involving over 2,400 Mw of load, are pending in Haryana.

"In its petition, Eleven Power has committed to supply electricity on a non-discriminatory basis to all categories of consumers, and to supply on request under Section 43 of the Act, releasing new connections within the timelines specified in the Commission’s Electricity Supply Code," the company said in a statement.

The petition provides for capital investment of ₹4,717 crore over five years, to be deployed in phases between 2026-27 and 2030-31, with supply to consumers planned from 2027-28. Tariffs will be regulated by the commission and within 60 days. Eleven Power will submit its detailed implementation plan for the first phase and a protocol for consumers who choose to switch.

The network will be built in phases over five years across all the five divisions of the licence area, including Gurugram Suburban, Gurugram City, Manesar, Sohna and Nuh.

The company has proposed to procure 80 per cent of its electricity from renewable sources, through Firm and Dispatchable Renewable Energy (FDRE) contracts, part of them from within Haryana, and the Green Day Ahead Market, and 20 per cent from thermal sources for base load reliability.

Eleven Power is part of the Eleven group (erstwhile SAS group), which operates in the healthcare, financial services, consumer tech, and clean energy sectors. It is chaired by Sunil Sachdeva, who is also cofounder of Medanta.