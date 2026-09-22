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Home / Industry / News / Embassy sells entire Juhu residential tower to Dinesh Thakkar for ₹711 cr

Embassy sells entire Juhu residential tower to Dinesh Thakkar for ₹711 cr

The G+7 tower at Embassy Terazza spans 63,000 sq ft of carpet area, with the company calling it India's largest single residential unit transaction

Dinesh Thakkar, Chairman and Managing Director, Angel One

Dinesh Thakkar, Chairman and Managing Director, Angel One

Our Bureau
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 22 2026 | 12:30 PM IST

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Bengaluru-based real estate company Embassy Developments has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to sell an entire residential tower at its ultra-luxury project Embassy Terazza in Mumbai’s Juhu to Dinesh Thakkar, founder, chairman and managing director of stockbroking firm Angel One, in a deal valued at ₹711 crore.
 
The residence comprises a G+7-storey tower with a carpet area of 63,000 square feet. The company said in an exchange filing on Tuesday that the deal is the largest single residential unit transaction in the country.
 
Located on Juhu Tara Road, Embassy Terazza is an ultra-luxury development spanning over two acres with approximately 50 residences and an estimated gross development value (GDV) of more than ₹3,000 crore.
  
Jitendra Virwani, chairman, Embassy Developments, said, “Over the last three decades, Embassy has built a deep understanding of what today’s homebuyers value most. We have brought that same philosophy to Mumbai, and in a relatively short period, it has resonated with some of the country's most discerning buyers. Mr Dinesh Thakkar's acquisition of an entire tower at Embassy Terazza is a strong endorsement of that vision and the trust the Embassy brand has earned in Mumbai within 18 months of launching in the city.”
 
The project is being developed by Embassy Developments under a development management (DM) model.

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Under a DM model, a developer is responsible for developing and managing the project on behalf of the landowner.
 
Thakkar said, “Juhu has always had a special character that very few locations in Mumbai can match. When I started looking for a new home, my focus was on privacy, spaciousness, exceptional sea views and creating a luxurious, iconic sanctuary that would become our family home. ‘Angelus’ is what we have named our new dream home, which is being crafted into reality by the Embassy Group. Embassy Terazza brings together all these aspirations in one project.”
 
According to proptech platform 99acres, the average property price in Juhu, a premium residential hub of Mumbai, stood at around ₹63,550 per square foot as of August 2026, reflecting growth of 12.8 per cent over the past year. 

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Topics : Angel one Real Estate Real Estate News Real estate firms Juhu Mumbai

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First Published: Sep 22 2026 | 12:30 PM IST