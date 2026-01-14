Wednesday, January 14, 2026 | 07:24 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / News / Govt inaugurates second regional conference on labour codes in Jaipur

Govt inaugurates second regional conference on labour codes in Jaipur

The Centre inaugurated the second of six regional conferences in Jaipur to discuss rules, IT readiness and coordination with states for smooth implementation of the four Labour Codes

2nd Regional Conference with States and UTs on Labour Codes and related aspects at Jaipur, Rajasthan (Photo: X/@ShobhaBJP)

Shobha Karandlaje, Union Minister of State (MoS) for Labour and Employment, inaugurated a two-day regional conference in Jaipur. (Photo: X/@ShobhaBJP)

Auhona Mukherjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 14 2026 | 7:22 PM IST

The Union Minister of State (MoS) for Labour and Employment, Shobha Karandlaje, inaugurated a two-day regional conference in Jaipur on Wednesday, with an agenda of facilitating the smooth implementation of the four new labour codes.
 
This is the second of six regional conferences planned by the central government, covering all states, Union Territories and key stakeholders. The first was held in Goa on January 7 and 8. The objective of these conferences is to facilitate the smooth implementation of the four labour codes and deliberate on related issues concerning the Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) and the Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana (PMVBRY).
   
In her address, MoS Karandlaje, emphasising cooperative federalism, called for stronger Centre–state coordination, last-mile dissemination of information, expansion of ESIC coverage, formulation of schemes to address international labour mobility, and promotion of employment generation through the Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana (PMVBRY).
 
Senior officers of the ministry and the states made presentations on the preparedness of rules under the new labour codes and the status of IT readiness, said a statement by the labour ministry. The conference saw detailed deliberations on issues relating to the framing of rules under the codes, and the feasibility of integrating state systems with the central IT framework.
 
The four new labour codes were brought into force on November 21, and the government put them out for public consultation on December 30. Upon releasing the draft rules, the Centre invited objections and suggestions from stakeholders for a period of 30 to 45 days.

At the conference, Vandana Gurnani, secretary at the labour ministry, urged states to expedite the finalisation of rules and utilise the ministry’s FAQs and handbook prepared on the codes. She asked states to avoid overlaps of provisions with Shops and Establishments Acts, actively use the PMVBRY dashboard, and strengthen Centre–state collaboration to expand ESIC coverage.
 
At the conferences, the government aims to deliberate on rules and regulations, identify gaps and divergences, expedite the issuance of statutory notifications, and discuss the constitution of boards, funds and related institutional mechanisms.
 
The government has previously said that it aims to make the four codes fully effective in the next financial year, FY27. Before that, it will notify the finalised rules once stakeholder consultations are concluded and the suggestions are taken into account.

First Published: Jan 14 2026 | 7:22 PM IST

