Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

'Govt not considering any cuts in import duty on rubber as of now'

We have a differential already maintained for the imports that we are getting vis-a-vis the local production, the official said

Apcotex to shutdown Taloja rubber plant for maintenance

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 19 2024 | 6:52 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The government is not considering any cut in import duty on rubber as of now as the differential between the local and international prices is maintained, a senior official said on Monday.
"We have a differential already maintained for the imports that we are getting vis-a-vis the local production.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"If you see the local price vis-a-vis international price...so there has been a differential maintained on account of that import duty... So I do not think there is any rethink on reducing import duties as of now," Additional Secretary in the commerce ministry Amardeep Singh Bhatia told reporters here.
He was replying to a question about the domestic user industry's demand to cut the duties and that of local producers against any duty reduction. Tyre makers are one of the major consumers of the commodity.
Over 13 lakh rubber growers are there in the country. Kerala accounts for a major chunk of the production, which was 8.39 lakh tonne in 2022-23. Consumption during that fiscal was 13.5 lakh tonne.
The gap is bridged by imports from countries such as Vietnam, Malaysia and other southeast asian nations.
In order to regulate the import of natural rubber, the government had increased the duty on import of dry rubber to 25 per cent or Rs 30 per kg, whichever is lower from April 30, 2015.
The government had also reduced the period of utilization of imported dry rubber under advance licensing scheme from 18 months to 6 months from January 2015.
Port entry for import of natural rubber has been restricted to ports at Chennai and Nhava Sheva (Jawaharlal Nehru Port) since January 2016.
Further, in the Union Budget 2023-24, the rate of custom duty on compound rubber was also increased from 10 per cent to 25 per cent or Rs 30 per kg, whichever is lower (at par with natural rubber) to curb circumvention on duty.

Also Read

Centre may reduce import duty for Tesla in lieu of an EV factory in India

Death Stranding Director's Cut arriving on select Apple devices on Jan 31

Govt imposes 50% export duty on molasses; extends lower duty on edible oils

Govt looking to cut import duty on mobile phone components: Report

India challenges WTO panel ruling in favour of EU on ICT import duties

KCCI wants PM to address unemployment, ease of doing biz during J-K visit

Hospitality industry expects 11-13% revenue growth on domestic demand

High growth rate in Indian digital advertising a thing of the past: Report

Tea exports decline by 1.17% to 207.14 mkgs in first 11 months of 2023

Sugar output falls 2.48% to 22.36 mn tonnes till Feb 15 of FY24: ISMA

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Govt rubber import duties

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 19 2024 | 6:52 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayPaytm Payments Bank CrisisWPL 2024 full scheduleDelhi Excise Policy CaseIndia vs England 4th TestBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon