Tuesday, August 19, 2025 | 01:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Real money gaming firms on shaky grounds after increased 40% GST

Real money gaming firms on shaky grounds after increased 40% GST

Several players in the industry said that they would be either forced to move their business offshore or shut down

online gaming

Major players in the sector include Dream11, Games24x7 and Head Digital Works (Photo/Pexels)

Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 19 2025 | 1:45 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Real money gaming (RMG) firms are bracing for the impact of a steeper 40 per cent goods and services tax (GST), up from 28 per cent earlier, as the Centre considers bringing all “sin goods” under the higher levy. Several players in the industry said that they would be either forced to move their business offshore or shut down.
 
Meanwhile, top executives said they have not received any formal communication yet, adding that preliminary discussions were underway on how to address the issue.
 
RMG firms are already reeling under the 28 per cent GST regime, with companies absorbing the tax burden instead of passing it on to customers to keep engagement on their platforms steady.
   
However, any further hike in GST is expected to sharply raise the tax burden on these firms, which executives warned could drive more users to offshore platforms. 

Also Read

BGMI

BGMI redeem codes for August 19: Follow guide to win 'Red Football' uniform

Nvidia GeForce Now

Nvidia cloud gaming to shift on Blackwell-based GPUs: Here's what changes

Garena Free Fire Max

Garena Free Fire Max: August 19 redeem codes to win diamonds, more rewards

BGMI

BGMI's redeem codes for August 18: Here is how to get White Rabbit backpack

Garena Free Fire Max

Garena Free Fire Max: August 18 redeem codes to win weapon skins, diamonds

 
“The exact impact can only be assessed after some preliminary discussions internally,” a top executive with a gaming company said.
 
Executives added that smaller gaming companies may have to shut operations if a higher tax burden is imposed.
 
“We have received no formal communication on the GST yet. We had already tweaked unit economics under a 28 per cent regime to ensure sustainability. The new slab will be unsustainable from an operational perspective,” a second executive said.
 
In the digital world, RMG refers to skill-based games such as rummy, poker, or fantasy sports, among others, where players can stake money to compete for cash rewards. The 28 per cent slab was imposed on the sector in October 2023.
 
Major companies in the space include Dream11, Games24x7 and Head Digital Works.
 
Last month, RMG firms had opposed the imposition of 28 per cent GST on their services in the Supreme Court, arguing that the levy was fundamentally flawed and contrary to the legal framework. 
The petitioners explained to the court the distinction between platform fees, on which GST is already paid, and prize pool contributions made by players, which are held in trust and returned to winners. They claimed that prize pool contributions do not constitute consideration and thus cannot be taxed under GST.

More From This Section

solar

India curbs solar output to stabilise power grid amid low demand: Ministry

PLI scheme, manufacturing, Mobile phone, semiconductor

Mobile phone makers pitch for 5% GST in rate revamp to spur demandpremium

office sector, Global capacity center, office leasing, office spaces, Commercial real estate

Rentals on rise: Robust office space demand set to benefit landownerspremium

Journalism, newspaper

Press Sewa portal to simplify publisher registration: PRGI Yogesh Baweja

Adani, Gautam Adani

Adani urges India's youth to fight for tech freedom amid AI competition

Topics : Gaming gaming industry Gaming Industry India GST

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 19 2025 | 1:39 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEMumbai Rains LIVEIndia Asia Cup Squad Announcement LIVEStocks to Watch TodayWho is Manika VishwakarmaGold-Silver Price TodayWho is Sudershan ReddyBlueStone Jewellery IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon