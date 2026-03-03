Hope West Asia conflict does not affect supply chain: Tata Group chairman

Tata Group Chairman N Chandrasekaran on Tuesday hoped that the current conflict between Iran and the US-Israel does not affect the supply chain, and said the conglomerate has plans to mitigate risks that can emanate from the ongoing war in West Asia.

He also emphasised on the safety of employees of Tata group companies working in West Asia.

"Geopolitics is the most unpredictable situation. Last year was also a tough year. I think things will settle down soon, and I hope that the supply chain should not be a problem. As uncertainty prevailed in the geopolitical situation, we have planned to mitigate risks that can emanate from the prevailing situation, not only for the Tata group but also for the country," he said.

Chandrasekaran, along with Tata Trusts Chairman Noel Tata and Tata Steel CEO and Managing Director T V Narendran, and heads of various group companies, were here to pay tribute to Tata Steel founder Jamsetji Nusserwanji Tata on his 187th birth anniversary.

He said Tata Steel procures limestone from West Asia and has enough inventory.

"Tata Steel will diversify for alternative sources. We are confident that it will not be a problem," he said.

The Tata Group chairman also said the safety of employees working in West Asia is now its priority.

"Our employees are working there in service companies, hotels. Air India planes are flying. Our main priority is the safety of our employees. Our group has been active for the last three days. All employees are safe," he said.

Chandrasekaran admitted that there may be some ups and downs in businesses in view of the prevailing situation.

"If the business gets affected for a few days and months, it will be recovered, but our top priority is the safety of our employees and their families. We plan for the civilians and risk mitigation, safety of employees and business continuity, supply eco-system and our customers," he said.