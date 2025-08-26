Tuesday, August 26, 2025 | 08:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / India finalising CCUS Mission roadmap; experts call for LNG contracts

India finalising CCUS Mission roadmap; experts call for LNG contracts

The government is finalising the CCUS Mission roadmap and outlay as experts highlight the importance of long-term LNG supply contracts and domestic gas production for energy security

Wind sector, wind power, wind energy

To achieve this, he stressed three priorities: securing an assured long-term supply, ensuring affordability, and expanding domestic production through compressed biogas (CBG).

Saket Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 26 2025 | 8:52 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Union government is in the final stages of preparing the roadmap and outlay for the Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS) Mission, a crucial component of India’s energy transition strategy, said Rajnath Ram, Adviser for Energy, Natural Resources & Environment at NITI Aayog.
 
Speaking at the 3rd Energy Summit of the Indo-American Chamber of Commerce, Ram underlined the importance of both energy security and long-term liquefied natural gas (LNG) supply contracts. “We are working on finalising the mission roadmap and also finalising the total outlay,” he said, adding that CCUS would be critical for meeting India’s net zero targets.
   
Ram said the country would need to scale up its natural gas consumption significantly to meet its goal of raising the share of natural gas to 15 per cent of the energy mix by 2030. “If we want to achieve 15 per cent of gas in our energy basket by 2030, consumption of gas needs to increase two to three times. It should reach around 180–200 billion cubic metres of gas consumption in our system.” 
 
To achieve this, he stressed three priorities: securing an assured long-term supply, ensuring affordability, and expanding domestic production through compressed biogas (CBG). He also highlighted the need for comprehensive surveys of India’s geological basins to reduce dependence on imports.
 
Speaking at the same event, Rajarshi Gupta, Managing Director of ONGC Videsh Ltd, echoed the call for diversification in LNG sourcing. “In ONGC, we have decided that we will source about 5 million tonnes of LNG and that will be a combination of Henry Hub, crude-based LNG, and from multiple sources,” Gupta said, adding that volatility in global gas markets was inevitable, but sources of supply were expected to expand in the future.

More From This Section

Trump's plans to cut drug prices in US may impact Indian pharma landscape

US pharma tariffs unlikely to hit Indian drugmakers materially: Ind-Ra

Casio G-Shock

Casio India eyes mid double-digit growth, expands local manufacturingpremium

renewable energy

US tariffs will not significantly impact India's renewable sector: MNRE

knitwear, textile

CITI seeks govt aid to help textile exporters cope with 50% US tariffs

medical device

Medtech body warns GST rejig may hurt domestic industry, aid importspremium

Topics : Carbon emissions India energy demand energy sector NITI Ayog

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 26 2025 | 8:52 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStock Market HolidayWhy are Share Crash Today GST ReformsGem Aromatics IPO ListingTrump Fires Fed Governor Lisa CookGarena Free Fire Max code TodayStock To Buy TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon