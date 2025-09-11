Thursday, September 11, 2025 | 10:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / India must develop rare earth magnet ecosystem urgently: SIAM president

India must develop rare earth magnet ecosystem urgently: SIAM president

The government is considering incentives for the production of rare earth minerals and magnets in response to China's restrictions on its global supply, which have disrupted the supply chain

China has intensified its strategic dominance over the global supply of rare earth elements by adding critical minerals to its export control list.

"Magnets have since snowballed and industry is presently trying to somehow manage its businesses," said Chandra here at the annual convention of the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 11 2025 | 10:13 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India must act decisively to fully leverage the vast opportunities that exist in India for developing the entire rare earth magnet ecosystem, SIAM President Shailesh Chandra said on Thursday.

The government is considering incentives for the production of rare earth minerals and magnets in response to China's restrictions on its global supply, which have disrupted the supply chain.

"Magnets have since snowballed and industry is presently trying to somehow manage its businesses," said Chandra here at the annual convention of the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM)  "... there are discussions underway to look at the possibility of developing the entire Rare Earth Magnet ecosystem in India. Therefore, to fully leverage the vast opportunities that exist in our country, we must act decisively," said Chandra, who is also Managing Director, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicle and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility.

 

Chandra further said the Indian automotive industry today stands at an "inflexion point", exporting at record levels, steadily advancing in localisation and building the foundation for future-ready technologies  However, India's share in global automotive trade remains modest.

Thus, "leaving substantial headroom for growth in both volume and value. Increasing exports is now a strategic imperative for deepening our integration into global value chains," he said.

To strengthen domestic manufacturing capabilities, the Government has put in place a robust policy landscape in recent years, e.g. PLI, that has provided considerable momentum for industry to remain resilient even in the challenging times.

"We need to, one, continue to strengthen advanced manufacturing capabilities to meet global standards, two, enhance investments in R&D or cleaner vehicle technologies, third, build resilient supplier ecosystems that are globally competitive on quality, cost and delivery," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

restaurants and pubs cricket match

Delhi restaurants gear up for packed houses for India-Pakistan clash

Companies Act

Govt notifies wider scope for fast track mergers under Companies Act

pharmaceutical sector, pharma

Pharma, medtech bodies seek 3-month transition and GST refund reforms

FMCG companies, GST Revamp, GST gradually to be reduced

Over 80% Indian consumers list food safety as top driver in choices

Meta

Meta tells NCLAT WhatsApp user data is its private property in CCI case

Topics : Industry News India minerals Siam

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 11 2025 | 10:13 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayNepal Protest LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayPlayStation Family AppWho is Larry EllisonBenjamin Netanyahu on Doha StrikeTop Penny Stocks To BuyUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon