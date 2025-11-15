Saturday, November 15, 2025 | 06:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Elections / Bihar Elections / News / I personally feel Nitish Kumar should continue as Bihar CM: Chirag Paswan

I personally feel Nitish Kumar should continue as Bihar CM: Chirag Paswan

Paswan said the opposition is creating a "false narrative" that he is not on good terms with Nitish Kumar

Chirag Paswan, Chirag, Paswan

Aman Sahu New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 15 2025 | 6:45 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Union Minister Chirag Paswan on Saturday said he “personally” feels that Janata Dal (United) chief Nitish Kumar should continue as the chief minister of Bihar, adding that his Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) is looking forward to joining the new government in the state.
 
Addressing a press conference a day after the National Democratic Alliance secured victory in the assembly elections — with his party winning 19 of the 28 seats it contested — Paswan said the opposition is creating a “false narrative” that he is not on good terms with Nitish Kumar.
 
“Representatives of my party today met Nitish Kumar to congratulate him upon the victory. Yes, we too are looking forward to joining the government. Earlier, we used to say that we support the government but are not a part of it. But that was because we had no representation in the state legislature,” Paswan said.
 
 
Responding to a question on who should be the next chief minister, he added, “It is for the legislators to decide who should be the next CM or the deputy CM. I personally feel that Nitish Kumar should continue to head the government.”
 
Paswan also said that the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) had benefited in the last assembly elections because he did not contest the 2020 polls as an NDA partner.
 
“It was because I did not contest the 2020 assembly polls as an NDA partner that the RJD benefited and became the single largest party,” he said.
 
“But the RJD grew arrogant, thinking that the people had reposed their faith in the party. The party got done in by that arrogance. The people of Bihar had rejected the RJD and its jungle raj way back. In 2010, the party was decimated. It did better in 2015 only because of circumstances — because Nitish Kumar had joined them. And in 2020, they gained because we were not part of the NDA,” Paswan said.
 

More From This Section

Aadhaar

EC clarifies to SC that Aadhaar won't be used to verify citizenship

Devendra Fadnavis, Devendra, Fadnavis

'Jo jeeta wohi sikandar', says Maha CM Fadnavis on Bihar poll results

Chandrababu Naidu, Andhra CM

Bihar's victory an endorsement of PM Modi's development agenda: CM Naidu

Devendra Fadnavis, Devendra, Fadnavis

Bihar election results LIVE: Jo jeeta wohi sikandar, says Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis

Lalu Prasad Yadav,Lalu Prasad,Lalu, Rohini Acharya

Lalu's daughter Rohini quits politics, says 'I'm disowning my family'

Topics : Chirag Paswan Nitish Kumar Bihar Election 2025 News JDU LJP

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 15 2025 | 6:45 PM IST

Explore News

Bihar Election Results 2025 LIVEStock Market LIVE UpdatesIND vs SA LIVE Score 1st Test Day 1PM Modi Bihar Victory SpeechPhysicswallah IPO Allotment StatusGold-Silver Rate TodayBihar Election Full Winners ListBihar Election Candidates with Biggest MarginsPlant Protein vs Whey ProteinChapra Election Results 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon