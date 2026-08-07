Friday, August 07, 2026 | 08:51 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch

Buzzing :

Stock Market HighlightsJharkhand Student ProtestNPS for NRISamsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra ReviewQ1 ResultsDhoot Transmission IPODelhi Rain AlertReal Estate InvestmentOTT Releases
Home / Industry / News / Indian pharma market rises 12.1% in July on broad-based therapy growth

Indian pharma market rises 12.1% in July on broad-based therapy growth

The market recorded sales of Rs 23,193 crore in July, with cardiac and anti-diabetic therapies posting double-digit growth and four leading segments accounting for 46.6 per cent

pharma, drugs, medicine

pharma

Sanket Koul New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 07 2026 | 8:41 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Indian pharmaceutical market (IPM) grew 12.1 per cent in July this year, with almost all major therapies showing positive value growth, according to market research firm Pharmarack.
 
The IPM sales value in July 2026 was recorded at ₹23,193 crore, up from ₹20,494 crore in the same month last year.
 
The performance this month was led by chronic therapies, with cardiac and anti-diabetic segments registering low- to mid-double-digit value growth. The cardiac therapy segment saw 14.7 per cent growth in value at ₹3,299 crore in sales, while anti-diabetics recorded a 17.6 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) rise in sales value at ₹2,237 crore in July 2026.
   
The rise in anti-diabetic segment can be attributed to the high-burden of patients with hypertension and Type-II diabetes, along with the steady sales growth in glucagon-like peptide (GLP-1) drugs used for glycemic control.
 
The onset of monsoon, and subsequent rise in cases of flu led to a 6.2 per cent value rise in sales of anti-infectives. “The gastrointestinal (GI) therapy saw a 9.2 per cent rise in sales at ₹2,820 crore,” said Sheetal Sapale, vice president (commercial) at Pharmarack.        

Also Read

pharmaceutical sector, pharma sector, medicines, meds

Indian drugmakers in no rush to shift to US despite tariff threatpremium

pharma

Regulatory hurdles eclipse tariff worries for pharma CXOs: Deloitte survey

Biocon Biologics, Biocon

Biocon gets Canadian health regulator's nod for Yesintek autoinjector pen

Biocon, Biocon logo

Biocon gains 3%, stock nears record high; should you buy, hold or sell?

Zydus Lifesciences, pharma

Supriya Lifescience tanks 12%; what's ailing this pharma stock?

 
She added that these four therapies accounted for a combined 46.6 per cent of the IPM in July this year.
 
IPM growth as per the moving annual turnover (MAT, or previous 12 months’ turnover) between August 2025 and July 2026 was 10.2 per cent, leading to a total turnover of ₹2.56 trillion.
 
Among the companies, while the top players registered modest monthly value growth in the domestic market, players such as Zydus (20.8 per cent), Sun Pharma (17.8 per cent), Torrent (16.1 per cent), and Intas (14.9 per cent) posted significant monthly value growth in July 2026.

More From This Section

liquor beer

NCAER paper calls for scrapping Bihar liquor ban, cites revenue lossespremium

Delhi High Court

Delhi HC quashes criminal cases against retailers in 2015 Maggi controversy

Supreme Court

SC notice to telcos on Centre's plea against one-time spectrum charge order

Government e-Marketplace (GeM)

GeM crosses ₹20 trn procurement milestone; MSEs account for 45.6% of GMV

Mahesh Iyer, MD and CEO, Thomas Cook India

West Asia demand to soften, India to make up for dip: Thomas Cook CEO

Topics : Indian pharma Pharma

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 07 2026 | 8:41 PM IST