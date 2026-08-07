Indian pharma market rises 12.1% in July on broad-based therapy growth

The Indian pharmaceutical market (IPM) grew 12.1 per cent in July this year, with almost all major therapies showing positive value growth, according to market research firm Pharmarack.

The IPM sales value in July 2026 was recorded at ₹23,193 crore, up from ₹20,494 crore in the same month last year.

The performance this month was led by chronic therapies, with cardiac and anti-diabetic segments registering low- to mid-double-digit value growth. The cardiac therapy segment saw 14.7 per cent growth in value at ₹3,299 crore in sales, while anti-diabetics recorded a 17.6 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) rise in sales value at ₹2,237 crore in July 2026.

The rise in anti-diabetic segment can be attributed to the high-burden of patients with hypertension and Type-II diabetes, along with the steady sales growth in glucagon-like peptide (GLP-1) drugs used for glycemic control.

The onset of monsoon, and subsequent rise in cases of flu led to a 6.2 per cent value rise in sales of anti-infectives. “The gastrointestinal (GI) therapy saw a 9.2 per cent rise in sales at ₹2,820 crore,” said Sheetal Sapale, vice president (commercial) at Pharmarack.

She added that these four therapies accounted for a combined 46.6 per cent of the IPM in July this year.

IPM growth as per the moving annual turnover (MAT, or previous 12 months’ turnover) between August 2025 and July 2026 was 10.2 per cent, leading to a total turnover of ₹2.56 trillion.

Among the companies, while the top players registered modest monthly value growth in the domestic market, players such as Zydus (20.8 per cent), Sun Pharma (17.8 per cent), Torrent (16.1 per cent), and Intas (14.9 per cent) posted significant monthly value growth in July 2026.