Institutional investments in real estate jump 61% in 2024: Vestian

2025 is expected to be challenging due to increasing geopolitical friction, a slowdown in the global economy, and elevated inflation levels, according to Vestian

The year was a mixed bag for the real estate industry as housing supply slowed down but record investments came in. Industry experts believe that demand will stabilise as sales are likely to be lower compared to 2023.

Investments in housing segment rose by 171 per cent in 2024 over the previous year

Institutional investments in Indian real estate rose 61 per cent to $6.8 billion last year but attracting funds could be challenging in 2025 due to global uncertainties, according to Vestian.

Institutional investments stood at $4.3 billion in 2023, real estate consultant Vestian said in a statement.

Shrinivas Rao, CEO of Vestian, said, "Despite a slow start, the real estate sector received significant institutional investments in 2024, surpassing pre-pandemic levels."  However, Rao said, "2025 is expected to be challenging due to increasing geopolitical friction, a slowdown in the global economy, and elevated inflation levels."  Out of the total institutional investments, the residential sector reported investments worth $2 billion, accounting for 30 per cent of share.

 

Investments in housing segment rose by 171 per cent in 2024 over the previous year.

Commercial assets, which include office, retail, co-working, and hospitality projects, received 35 per cent of the total institutional investments while industrial and warehousing parks 28 per cent.

Foreign investors put 54 per cent of the total investments, while domestic fund 30 per cent and the remaining 16 per cent was co-investment.

"Interestingly, co-investments gained traction in 2024 as foreign investors relied on the local expertise of domestic investors amid prevailing macroeconomic uncertainty," Vestian said.

Rao said institutional investment in Indian real estate could get a boost if the RBI reduces the repo rate in 2025.

"Heightened real estate activities due to low mortgage rates may attract investors," he added.

US-based Vestian is one of the leading real estate consultants globally. Vestian has offices across US, India, China, UK, Sri Lanka and the Middle East.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Real Estate Real estate firms Institutional investors Domestic Institutional Investors Foreign Institutional Investors

