Home / Industry / News / Jobs in India's ITeS sector likely to grow by 20% in 2025: Report

Jobs in India's ITeS sector likely to grow by 20% in 2025: Report

Bangalore remains the top talent hotspot, accounting for 35 per cent of India's tech workforce, followed by Delhi-NCR and Hyderabad (both at 20 per cent), Pune (15 per cent), and Chennai (10 per cent)

IT sector

Roles in AI, cybersecurity, and cloud computing are expected to witness a remarkable 75 per cent surge, driven by the rising adoption of emerging technologies. | Representative Image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 24 2025 | 9:09 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India's ITeS (Information Technology and Enabled Services) sector is poised for significant expansion in 2025, with job opportunities projected to surge by 20 per cent, according to a report.

The "Instahyre Tech Salary Index 2025" indicated shifting salary dynamics across different experience levels and domains. Instahyre, an AI-based hiring platform, drew insights from over 42,000 anonymised candidate profiles and more than 11,000 recruiter-candidate interactions.

"Roles in AI, cybersecurity, and cloud computing are expected to witness a remarkable 75 per cent surge, driven by the rising adoption of emerging technologies. The gig economy and remote work models are also playing a crucial role in shaping the sector's growth, contributing to an estimated 10 per cent growth. However, as technology advances, nearly 40 per cent of the workforce will require upskilling to stay competitive in an evolving job market," it said.

 

The report highlighted shifts in salaries across various experience levels and domains.

While DevOps professionals, particularly those with AWS expertise, are seeing salary increases of nearly 10 per cent across all experience levels, frontend developers with 0-5 years of experience have experienced a salary decline of approximately 1.5 LPA (lakhs per annum). Conversely, experienced frontend professionals (6-plus years) have seen a rise of nearly 4 LPA.

Similar trends are observed in mobile development and data science, with early-career salaries facing downward pressure.

Python remains the highest-paying backend skill, with salaries nearly doubling every five years of experience. Java has also shown substantial growth, with salaries increasing fivefold from fresher levels to professionals with over ten years of experience.

Bangalore remains the top talent hotspot, accounting for 35 per cent of India's tech workforce, followed by Delhi-NCR and Hyderabad (both at 20 per cent), Pune (15 per cent), and Chennai (10 per cent). However, remote working options are enabling professionals to relocate to non-metro regions, expanding the talent pool for companies, particularly for AI-driven roles.

Tier-2 cities like Chandigarh, Jaipur, and Indore are emerging as attractive tech hubs, drawing talent beyond traditional metropolitan areas. Cybersecurity and space technology startups are expected to drive hiring in digital economies, emphasizing the increasing demand for specialized skill sets. Skill-based hiring is also likely to take precedence over diversity hiring goals as companies prioritize deep tech and AI expertise.

"As organisations adapt to the changing demand for skills and embrace newer hiring strategies, professionals who invest in upskilling and specialization will remain at the forefront of career growth," said Sarbojit Mallick, Co-founder of Instahyre.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Jobs in IT sector IT sector India service sector

First Published: Mar 24 2025 | 9:09 PM IST

