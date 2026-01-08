AI push makes professionals feel unprepared to find job in '26: LinkedIn

The rise of AI in the hiring process, rapidly shifting skill requirements for today’s jobs, and an increasingly competitive, but selective, job market is making professionals unprepared to find a new job in India. Eighty four per cent of professionals feel unprepared to find a new job, even as 72 per cent say they are actively seeking a new role in 2026, according to a new research by LinkedIn. Around 76 per cent of job seekers say finding a new role has become tougher over the last year. LinkedIn data shows that applicants per open role in India have more than doubled since early 2022, intensifying competition and leaving many feeling unprepared. It’s not just job seekers who are feeling the pressure. Nearly 74 per cent of Indian recruiters say it’s become harder over the last year to find qualified talent.

The world’s largest professional network, LinkedIn shows many professionals feel lost in an AI-driven hiring process. While 87 per cent are comfortable using AI at work, many feel uncertain about how it’s being used in hiring, with 77 per cent saying there are too many stages in the process and 66 per cent finding it increasingly impersonal.

Recruiter response time and lack of feedback makes the wait even more overwhelming, leaving professionals across all generations with the same struggle- how to make their application stand out (48 per cent agree).

The research also shows that AI has moved from a productivity aid to a confidence-builder for Indian job seekers, with 94 per cent planning to use it in their job search and 66 per cent saying it boosts their interview confidence.

Nirajita Banerjee, LinkedIn career expert and senior managing editor, LinkedIn India News, said, “AI is now a foundational part of how careers are built and how talent is evaluated across India’s job market. What professionals need most is a clear understanding of how their skills translate into opportunity and how hiring decisions are actually made. When used with purpose, AI tools can bridge that gap by helping people identify the roles they’re right for, prepare with intent, and focus their learning where it matters most.”

This challenge is reshaping career paths. Almost a third (32 per cent) of Gen X job seekers are considering new functions or roles, while 32 per cent of Gen Zers are looking for roles outside their current industry. At the same time, more people are stepping outside of traditional roles and into entrepreneurship, with the term ‘founder’ rapidly growing on LinkedIn.

To help job seekers feel better prepared for 2026, LinkedIn’s India Jobs on the Rise report highlights the fastest-growing roles over the past three years. This year’s list is led by Prompt Engineer (#1), AI Engineer (#2), and Software Engineer (#3), showing sustained demand for AI and tech talent. Beyond pure tech, the rankings show healthy demand across sales and brand strategy, cybersecurity, and advisory functions. At the same time, roles such as veterinarian, solar consultant and behavioural therapist are also on the rise.

LinkedIn’s India Jobs On The Rise 2026: Top 10 jobs

1. Prompt engineer

2. AI engineer

3. Software engineer

4. Manager of Artificial Intelligence

5. Strategic advisor

6. Media buyer

7. Sales specialist

8. Behavioural therapist

9. Veterinarian

10. Solar consultant