Mahindra Lifespaces, Sumitomo expand Chennai industrial park partnership

Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (MLDL), the real estate and infrastructure development arm of the Mahindra Group, and Japan's Sumitomo Corporation have expanded their partnership to develop the next phase of Origins by Mahindra, an industrial and logistics park in Chennai.

Mahindra Lifespaces, through its joint venture with Sumitomo — Mahindra Industrial Park Chennai Ltd (MIPCL) — has executed a second supplemental agreement for the development of Phase 2B of Origins by Mahindra.

The agreement has been signed between Sumitomo Corporation and Mahindra World City Developers Limited (MWCDL), an 89:11 joint venture between Mahindra and the Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation Limited (TIDCO).

Further, MWCDL holds 60 per cent of the total equity shareholding in MIPCL, while the remaining 40 per cent is held by Sumitomo Corporation. Sumitomo is an integrated trading and business investment company.

Under the agreement, the partners will acquire, transfer and develop around 95 acres of land as part of the Phase 2B expansion. With this addition, the total area planned across all phases of Origins by Mahindra will increase to around 540 acres.

Mahindra Lifespaces and Sumitomo Corporation first partnered in 2015 to develop Phase 1 of the industrial park. The collaboration was expanded through Phase 2A in 2024 and has now been extended to Phase 2B.

The company said that, building on the strong interest shown by Japanese manufacturers in establishing operations in India, the expansion was expected to support the next wave of global and domestic investments. It expects the project to reinforce Chennai's position as a preferred industrial and logistics hub.

Amit Kumar Sinha, managing director and chief executive officer of Mahindra Lifespace Developers, said, “Our partnership with Sumitomo Corporation has played an important role in creating a high-quality industrial ecosystem that serves both global and domestic manufacturers. The execution of this second supplemental agreement marks another milestone in our shared vision of expanding Origins by Mahindra. It reflects our commitment to creating future-ready industrial infrastructure that supports India's manufacturing growth and strengthens Tamil Nadu's position as a leading investment destination.”

According to the company, the project will continue to leverage the combined strengths of Mahindra Lifespaces and Sumitomo Corporation in developing integrated industrial parks that provide high-quality infrastructure, efficient planning and a conducive environment for businesses to establish and expand their operations.