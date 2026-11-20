The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) on Thursday announced a revision in the methodology for calculating local content for six IT hardware products under the Public Procurement (Preference to Make in India) Order, 2017.

The revised methodology covers the following six products: desktop PCs/All-in-One PCs (AIO-PCs), laptop PCs, thin clients, servers, computer monitors and Interactive Flat Panel Displays (IFPDs).

MeitY said in an official statement that the revised framework “introduces a process-oriented, Bill of Materials (BoM)-based mechanism for computation of DVA”.

The revised methodology provides adequate weightage to eligible in-house research and development (R&D) undertaken in India to promote indigenous technology development and innovation, said the statement from MeitY.

Moreover, to encourage and promote indigenous design capability and the creation of intellectual property rights (IPR) for such IT hardware products, additional weightage has been assigned to Indian product design and IPR.

Arjun Malhotra, co-founder, HCL, and chairperson, EPIC Foundation, said: "For years, we have assembled hardware in India that was designed somewhere else. MeitY’s revised methodology is a move in the right direction to improve domestic design and content in these electronic devices. By giving weight to Indian design, R&D and local value addition across six IT hardware products, from laptops and desktops to servers and displays, it pushes companies beyond final assembly towards real domestic manufacturing. We have the engineers to design world-class hardware. With government as an anchor customer, rewarding local design and IP ownership can help turn that talent into Indian products that compete globally."