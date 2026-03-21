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Home / Industry / News / PWD installs QR code boards on roads for public feedback, transparency

PWD installs QR code boards on roads for public feedback, transparency

Each QR code will allow citizens to access detailed information about the project, including the name and length of the road, date of last strengthening, contractor or executing agency, etc

Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma, Parvesh Sahib

Delhi Cabinet Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma (File Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 21 2026 | 5:11 PM IST

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In a move aimed at citizen participation, the PWD has introduced QR code-enabled display boards on roads undergoing strengthening, officials said on Saturday.

PWD minister Parvesh Sahib Singh said the initiative seeks to transform how people engage with public infrastructure projects by providing easy access to key information while also creating a direct channel for feedback.

"Transparency is not just about sharing information; it is about listening to the people. With this initiative, citizens will not only know the details of road works but will also be able to give their feedback directly," the Public Works Department (PWD) minister said.

 

According to officials, the display boards will be installed within seven days of the completion of any road work.

"These will be placed at prominent public locations such as bus queue shelters, major intersections, and other high footfall areas to ensure visibility," Singh said.

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Each QR code will allow citizens to access detailed information about the project, including the name and length of the road, date of last strengthening, contractor or executing agency, etc.

"In addition, the system incorporates a feedback feature, enabling residents to share complaints, suggestions, or their overall experience regarding the quality of work," the minister further said.

The PWD minister has directed all divisions to ensure that boards remain clearly visible, QR codes are functional at all times, and information is updated after any subsequent work.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : PWDs PWD project BS Reads

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First Published: Mar 21 2026 | 5:11 PM IST

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