Rajasthan bets on pre-embedded mineral blocks to boost mining revenue
Rajasthan plans auctions for 10 pre-embedded major mineral blocks this year to accelerate mining activity, jobs and revenue growth
Anil Sharma Jaipur
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Rajasthan’s Mines Department is intensifying its focus on auctioning mineral blocks with pre-embedded clearances to boost economic activity, employment, and revenue in the mining sector, said Aparna Arora, additional chief secretary, mines & petroleum. Last year, Rajasthan became the first state in India to auction eight pre-embedded major mineral blocks.