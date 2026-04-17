SC lays down measures to curb illegal mining in Chambal sanctuary

The Supreme Court on Friday laid down a comprehensive set of measures to tackle rampant illegal sand extraction in the National Chambal Sanctuary, spanning parts of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh, and home to critically endangered gharials.

The directions were issued by a Bench of Justice Vikram Nath and Justice Sandeep Mehta in a suo motu matter concerning unregulated mining in the Chambal belt.

Reiterating its earlier criticism of administrative inaction, the Court observed that the failure of state authorities to curb illegal mining was evident on record. It noted that despite an adequate legal framework to deal with mining syndicates, enforcement agencies appeared reluctant to act for reasons that were “not difficult to discern.”

The Bench called for stringent action against those involved in illegal mining, including attachment of properties and use of preventive detention laws. It directed the three states to submit a detailed compliance report outlining concrete steps taken in line with the Court’s directions. It cautioned that continued lapses could invite stronger measures, including a complete prohibition on sand mining in the Chambal region and deployment of paramilitary forces to secure the sanctuary.

Among the key measures mandated, the Court ordered installation of high-resolution, Wi-Fi-enabled CCTV cameras at identified mining routes and vulnerable river stretches, with placement to be finalised in consultation with the Centrally Empowered Committee to minimise ecological disruption. Real-time monitoring of these feeds is to be overseen by district-level police chiefs and Divisional Forest Officers, with immediate enforcement action required upon detection of illegal activity.

The Court also directed a pilot project for compulsory GPS tracking of all vehicles and machinery engaged in mining operations in Morena (Madhya Pradesh) and Gwalior (Rajasthan), with a view to expanding the system across the Chambal landscape based on its effectiveness. Non-compliance with this requirement would lead to immediate seizure of equipment, with release permitted only upon orders of the apex court.

Further, the states have been asked to examine the feasibility of establishing dedicated control rooms in affected districts to integrate and analyse surveillance data, and to devise inter-departmental coordination frameworks for swift enforcement. Authorities must ensure immediate seizure of vehicles involved in illegal mining and initiate prosecution against all responsible persons.

The Bench emphasised recovery of environmental compensation from violators in accordance with the polluter pays principle, directing that such assessments be carried out in a scientific and transparent manner to address ecological damage and act as a deterrent.

To strengthen enforcement on the ground, the Court mandated the creation of joint patrol teams comprising police and forest officials, equipped with modern surveillance tools, protective gear, and necessary arms, to conduct round-the-clock monitoring in vulnerable zones.

Warning of strict consequences for non-compliance, the Court said any negligence or inaction by officials would attract personal accountability, including contempt proceedings.

The matter is scheduled for further hearing on May 11.

Senior Advocate Nikhil Goel assisted the Court as amicus curiae, while Additional Solicitor General S V Raju appeared for the Madhya Pradesh government.