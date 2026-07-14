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Home / Industry / News / Truecaller committed to working with Trai, MeitY, DoT on spam issue: CEO

Truecaller committed to working with Trai, MeitY, DoT on spam issue: CEO

Truecaller committed to working with Trai, MeitY, DoT on spam issue: CEO

Truecaller

Aman Sahu New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 14 2026 | 4:49 PM IST

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Truecaller CEO Rishit Jhunjhunwala on Tuesday said the company remains committed to working with the government to address the issue of spam in the country.
 
Speaking to news agency PTI, Jhunjhunwala said Truecaller is prepared to collaborate with the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai), the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (Meity) and the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) to find solutions to spam calls and messages.
 
He added that constructive engagement with the authorities remains central to the company’s approach.
 
“Extending Trai’s jurisdiction will be akin to encroachment on the regulatory framework falling under Meity’s domain,” the Truecaller CEO said.
   
(This is a breaking news story. More details are awaited)

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First Published: Jul 14 2026 | 4:39 PM IST

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