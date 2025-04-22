Tuesday, April 22, 2025 | 09:33 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
360 ONE WAM announces strategic collaboration with UBS

Last Updated : Apr 22 2025 | 9:31 AM IST

360 ONE WAM announced today that it has entered into an exclusive strategic collaboration with UBS, one of the world's leading wealth managers and universal banking firms headquartered in Switzerland. This exclusive strategic collaboration combines 360 ONE's local knowledge and reach with UBS's global and regional expertise to deliver enhanced benefits to clients.

As part of this collaboration, it is proposed that clients from both institutions will have access to onshore and offshore wealth management solutions. Potential collaborative opportunities for asset management products and investment banking services will also be explored.

In addition, 360 ONE will acquire UBS's onshore wealth management business in India through its subsidiaries. UBS will also purchase warrants amounting to 4.95% stake in 360 ONE, demonstrating UBS's commitment to the fast-growing ultra and high-net-worth Indian market. The entire transaction will be subject to the necessary regulatory approvals.

 

A joint committee led by senior leadership from both institutions will be established to explore growth opportunities. This is a first step towards a powerful collaboration, which will further enhance the value proposition and unlock synergies for our clients and employees.

First Published: Apr 22 2025 | 9:10 AM IST

