Thursday, May 29, 2025 | 06:39 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / 3B Blackbio DX Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

3B Blackbio DX Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Image

Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 6:06 PM IST

Denta Water & Infra Solutions Ltd, Delta Manufacturing Ltd, Alpa Laboratories Ltd and Ashoka Metcast Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 29 May 2025.

Denta Water & Infra Solutions Ltd, Delta Manufacturing Ltd, Alpa Laboratories Ltd and Ashoka Metcast Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 29 May 2025.

3B Blackbio DX Ltd crashed 15.76% to Rs 1593.95 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 64484 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5986 shares in the past one month.

 

Denta Water & Infra Solutions Ltd tumbled 10.06% to Rs 282.1. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2.24 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 31928 shares in the past one month.

Delta Manufacturing Ltd lost 10.00% to Rs 88.42. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 7938 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6462 shares in the past one month.

Also Read

IBC, Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code

Parliamentary panel flags 'ambiguities' in IBC; govt mulls amendments

MCD office

Clock ticking for MCD: 1.78 mn homes, 22 days left, zero declared dangerous

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi inaugurates Rs 1,200-crore new terminal of Patna airport

Classroom, Class, Students, Student

RBSE Rajasthan Class 5 board results to be out soon at rajresults.nic.in

Ola Electric, OLA

Ola Electric Q4 results: Loss widens to ₹870 crore, revenue declines 59%

Alpa Laboratories Ltd plummeted 9.05% to Rs 105.05. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 14557 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4563 shares in the past one month.

Ashoka Metcast Ltd slipped 8.55% to Rs 17.75. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.08 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8313 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Kaya reports consolidated net loss of Rs 7.02 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Kaya reports consolidated net loss of Rs 7.02 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sandur Manganese slumps as Q4 PAT slides 5% YoY to Rs 156 cr

Sandur Manganese slumps as Q4 PAT slides 5% YoY to Rs 156 cr

Wockhardt reports consolidated net loss of Rs 25.00 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Wockhardt reports consolidated net loss of Rs 25.00 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Tolins Tyres Q4 PAT jumps 33% YoY to Rs 9 cr

Tolins Tyres Q4 PAT jumps 33% YoY to Rs 9 cr

Arman Financial Services consolidated net profit declines 74.89% in the March 2025 quarter

Arman Financial Services consolidated net profit declines 74.89% in the March 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 29 2025 | 2:45 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayPBKS vs RCB LIVE ScoreVopak Terminals IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Price TodayDividend Stocks TodayPBKS vs RCB Pitch ReportSpaceX Starship Flight ExplosionIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon