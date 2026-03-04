Wednesday, March 04, 2026 | 12:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
A B Infrabuild receives LoA for road project in state of Odisha

A B Infrabuild receives LoA for road project in state of Odisha

Last Updated : Mar 04 2026 | 12:31 PM IST
A B Infrabuild has received letter of acceptance for a new project worth Rs 62.94 crore entailing the construction of 3 nos. of VUPs at Km. 430+380, along with approaches and service roads near college square and DRDA square in Puintola to Icchapuram section of NH-16 in state of Odisha on EPC mode.

First Published: Mar 04 2026 | 12:31 PM IST

