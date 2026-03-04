Cartrade Tech launches AI-powered transaction tool - SuperDost
SuperDost is a live AI Agent which operationalizes the 'Matchmaker' strategy by leveraging the combined scale and proprietary data of over 85 million unique monthly visitors across OLX India and CarWale to drive real-time and Instant, high-intent transactions between buyers and sellers for Automobiles and Used Products.
SuperDost is designed for instant, intelligent matchmaking at scale, bringing together the Company's Consumers, Dealers and Partners across Automobiles and Used Products within a unified AI-powered interface. It Real-Time connects the most relevant, high-intent buyers and sellers across the platforms.
First Published: Mar 04 2026 | 12:16 PM IST